Black-Eyed 'Man in Black' Continuously Manifests in Experiencer's Bedroom

An experiencer has seen several manifestations of a black-eyed 'man in black' in is bedroom after waking. The being would appear amid a bluish light and talk to the witness.
I recently came across the following account:
"I don't know much about UFOs or aliens beyond fiction, which is why I'm a little baffled at having met a 'man in black' four times. There's not much I can do for evidence so if you don't believe this, that's fair enough. I'm well aware that it sounds far-fetched. I am hoping I can find people who've had similar experiences though.
The most "logical" explanation is that it's sleep paralysis. Or hallucinations. But it doesn't seem to quite add up.
He appears in my room at night. Very consistent every time. He dresses like it's 1952, neat suit, trench coat and wide brimmed fedora. He used to wear dark sunglasses, but he stopped doing that more recently. His eyes are entirely black.
The first time I saw him was last September. I woke up to a bright blue light shining from outside, and a man standing at the foot of my bed in front of the window. I felt extremely sleepy. The first thing he said to me was, "you're going to be fine."
I feel like the next thing he said does nothing to help my credibility, but he told me to "remember Mothman Prophecies 9 66".
I hadn't heard of that book at the time. It took me months to get around to reading it, since I'd written off the initial experience as some sort of fever dream. I'd been very sick at the time it happened.
The second time I saw him was in January. I'd nearly finished reading 'Mothman Prophecies' by then. I was dreaming, I saw the man on a street and I ran over to him. I said, "excuse me", and he turned and said, "you should come with me now." I woke up and he was kneeling next to my bed, his face close enough that I could make out his features despite my bad eyesight. The room was lit with blue light like it was before. This time I could barely keep my eyes open and it was difficult to focus. He told me, "don't worry, you're just in a trance." I'm not entirely sure what he said then, but it was something about computer programs and minds. He told me to finish reading 'Mothman Prophecies' and that I should keep a record of my dreams.
I was very much convinced that it was just sleep paralysis and a whole lot of coincidences. But in February I saw him in a dream again. He showed me the opening scene of a horror movie that I wouldn't watch until a week later (I've been having a lot of prophetic dreams, I don't want to go on that tangent here). In the dream he gave me his hat. When I woke up, my room was once again lit up in blue light, but this time I wasn't so sleepy. I sat up in bed and noticed that the hat he'd given me in the dream was on the pillow next to me. This is why I'm not so convinced that it's sleep paralysis. I was able to pick up the hat, and I could feel the material and the weight of it. It seemed exactly like a regular hat. After some minutes though it disappeared, it looked like one of those optical illusions with the vanishing dots. Very bizarre.
The next time I saw him was in April. I don't remember dreaming about anything this time, I just woke up and he was there. No blue light now, my lamp had been turned on. He was kneeling next to my bed like before but this time I felt more awake. I looked at my clock, 5:08am. I looked at him and said, "this must be sleep paralysis." He said something that sounded like gibberish to me. I said, "what?" and he repeated himself, very calmly. I didn't have a clue what he was saying. I think he repeated himself 3 times before I started to fall asleep. I was startled awake by the sound of my door being closed, the lamp was off now. My clock said 5:12am so whatever this was happened in real time, which makes me think I wasn't dreaming.
He came back again the same night. The room was lit in blue again and he spoke English this time. I just stared at the ceiling. He said, "your sleep paralysis demon is trying to contact you." I got to assume that was an attempt at a joke, given that I've been calling it sleep paralysis for so long. He told me to take note of the number 4, and then he was gone. I got up to get my dream journal, but as I flicked through the pages it seemed like it wasn't mine. It was full of drawings I didn't recognize rather than writing. I went to the front page and written there was "My name is Michael." Is that what he'd been trying to say earlier? I put the book down and went back to bed.
My most recent encounter was again in April, a couple of weeks after the previous one. I woke up to blindingly bright blue light and 'Michael' was standing next to my bed. He was talking to somebody but I couldn't tell who. He said, "people who experience reality shifts sometimes come back changed. She thought that's what happened to her, but she's always been this way." I haven't got a damn clue what that's supposed to mean.
Please let me know if you've experienced anything similar, or if you have any idea what's going on." AC
NOTE: This is very interesting, The incidents seem to correspond to some of the events that occurred in Point Pleasant, WV after the Silver bridge collapse, namely, the appearance of the 'Men in Black.' The name 'Michael'...some people may interpret this as a manifestation of Michael the Archangel (though I doubt this). I'm sending a message to this experiencer in the hope that they will follow up with any further incidents. Lon
*****
