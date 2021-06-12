Black-Eyed Kids? Bizarre Encounter in the Seedy Part of Town

A man is walking home from work late at night and encounters a young boy and girl repeatedly crossing a deserted street in a bad neighborhood. They approach the witness in a typical BEK manner.
I recently came across the following account:
"I still have chills. My encounter doesn’t match 100% to others I’ve heard, but I’m positive it has something to do with these black-eyed kids
So this is about April 2019. I live in a decent sized city in the western US. My job at the time was in a restaurant where I worked late nights, sometimes until 1AM. The job wasn’t far from my apartment, so I would walk back every night. My place was in kind of a run down part of town. Imagine a lot of abandoned lots. Basically, at that time of night, there would be no one around except people like me making their way home.
So, I’m walking down the road leading up to my place one night. I’m looking down at my phone, and when I lift my head up, I see these 2 kids, probably like 40-50 feet away, holding hands and walking in my direction. This was odd because the road is a pretty straight shot, there wouldn’t of been many alleys or side streets for them to come out of, unless they were just hanging out in one of the empty lots. They were too far away to make out details, but I was sure they had to be young kids. This on its own was unsettling, but the way they started behaving after this was what sent me into a caution mode.
These 2 stepped off the curb, looked both ways and crossed the street. There was no need to do that on a completed deserted road, but I thought, 'whatever, kids are taught to look both ways before crossing.' That would of been fine, except then, after walking maybe 10 more feet, they stepped off again, looked both ways, and crossed back over the side they were just on. They did this 4 or 5 times until they were right in front of me.
I could tell at this point it was a boy about 13 and a girl about 9. Their clothing wasn’t exactly like other BEK accounts I’ve heard, where they’re wearing old timey rags. Instead they had just these gray pajama looking things, and white shoes with no logo or branding
Now, I’m a big dude. I’m about 6’1, 240 pounds. I’ve been stopped and f*cked with by all kinds of junkies and weirdos and always thought I could handle myself. Despite that, I felt TERRIFIED of these 2 little kids.
They came up to me, and even though their eyes weren’t solid black, their pupils seemed to be very dark and almost have a glow to them.
They stopped dead in front of me, and the boy said, “We’re lost. Our parents must be worried”, in a straight monotone voice. You’d think that 2 lost children in the ghetto at 1AM would be frantic and crying. The girl then chimes in, “We need to use the phone at your house. Our parents must be worried.” She talked in the same matter of fact way.
I told them they could use my cell phone or I could call the police. They didn’t say anything and the boy just said again, “Our parents are worried.”
In no other situation would I leave 2 kids there defenseless, but something in my gut told me to get the f*ck out of there, so I just walked past them.
After about a block I looked back, and saw them continuing in the other direction, repeatedly crossing the he street again. It was one of the most unsettling things I’ve ever experienced." BP
*****
