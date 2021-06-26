Alien 'Greys' Forcibly Abduct Indianapolis Couple Over Two-Week Period

An Indianapolis couple are abducted from their home and taken aboard a huge triangular craft by alien Greys. The woman is forced to have sex with a being. There are other interesting details.
I recently came across an abduction report that had a particular similarity to my personal encounter and a remote viewing session I was involved in:
"In 2012, I was living with my then girlfriend in Indianapolis, Indiana when one night we were visited by a very slender, very tall and extremely hostile Grey alien. I was taken from my bed and dragged across the floor where we phased through the wall into the backyard. Hovering silently just above the tree tops was a semi-translucent triangular craft with each of the three points disappearing beyond the horizon. It was massive. It was the biggest thing I've ever seen in the sky. I remember thinking it was part of the sky, but as we neared the center of my backyard its edges became illuminated by a strange extremely bright pulsating bluish white light. In the center was a dull red light, which seemed to be dullest at its edges and slowly becoming brighter in the center. I got the sense it was some type of weapon. Then the bluish white light flashed like lightening.
The next thing I remember is waking up face down on the lawn, my clothes inside out and backwards. My socks completely gone and never found. I had the feeling of sea sickness with rubbery legs and general confusion, which I have experienced before in a concussion. I was discovered, extremely traumatized, by my girlfriend who had been searching for me.
Upon entering the house, it appeared to have ransacked. Both of our pit bulls were unexplainably locked in a spare bedroom. My girlfriend began explaining her experience with the same entity, which I had not described to her yet. She claimed it had the ability to modify reality and made itself look like me. She had sex with who she thought was me. She passed out during the encounter. She woke that morning terrified, nude and laying in our walk-in closet with no recollection of going in there. She then discovered I was missing and then subsequently discovered me laying in the backyard.
All of the electronics in the house were fried. For about two weeks it returned every night. For that entire two weeks I didn't speak of anything that happened. I was extremely withdrawn and afraid. The neighbors witnessed the craft and the lights in the sky as well. They also noticed my girlfriend's odd behavior during this time. Then suddenly it all stopped.
I've lived in extreme fear ever since. I was a skeptic before this. Now I am a ufologist myself. One thing I forgot to mention was how it smelled. We both recalled it having a strange moldy cinnamon like smell to it that for me reminded me, oddly, of like the sleeping gas at the dentist." - MUFON
NOTE: This encounter hit home with me when the experiencer mentioned the 'cinnamon' odor. This is an aspect of my encounter in 2015 that I rarely mention, but truly remember. In fact, I also remember a remote viewing session back in 2012 in which several of the viewers and myself experienced a 'cinnamon' odor while working another abduction case. Very interesting. Lon
*****
