A Family's History of Sasquatch Encounters

A man recalls he and his family's personal encounters with Sasquatch. I'm not sure of the location, but I believe these incident occurred in the U.S. South.
I recently received the following account:
“I saw Sasquatch on two occasions and in two different colors. The first one was sitting with his or her back to me on a gas line that was freshly cut at about 4pm and was June. It was sitting on a mound of dirt across the line to deter 4x4 vehicles. That mound was about 50 yards, maybe 75 from the road. It was black, wide shouldered, big head and no neck. It looked like a mountain gorilla sitting there.
The second time I was driving along side a small creek about 45 minutes before dark to look over in a spot where there was a break in the trees. There stood a grey Sasquatch about 12 feet tall and was standing kind of sideways. It was very close to the road only about 25 or 30 feet and was huge! Couldn’t make out its face profile. It was very still and had I not looked dead at it I would’ve thought it was an oak tree. Its fur was kind of like the original RealTree hunting camouflage. Had some dark stripes, but was mostly grey, I think it may have been older than the first one. It was about 6 miles from the first one I saw and was about 10 years apart. So it possibly could be the same one if they age a little faster than us. The first one looked grown judging by its huge shoulders and head.
My Dad saw one in 1971 or 1972. It crossed the road in front of his car. He said it was black or very dark brown and about 10 feet tall. He said it crossed the road in two strides and ran across 100 feet of dead cornfield in the time it took him to go 60 feet in his car. Said when he got even with where it went across the road it had crossed it and was going into trees on the other side of the field. He said this was before anyone was talking about Bigfoot and he had no idea what it was on two legs like a man and covered in shaggy hair. Later on people saw it a few times.
Then about a mile and a half from where he saw the one cross the road, a lady that lived alone heard what she thought was raccoons tearing into her garbage cans. Living alone she had a .38 revolver. She said when she threw the backdoor open she looked toward the cans and the dark fur covered man stood up. Her porch was 4 feet off the ground and it was looking eye to eye level at her from just 8 feet. It scared her so bad she emptied her 5 shots into its chest. It yelled and ran into the woods. That was the last time anyone saw it. Dad said it may have died or just learned to be scared of people. They never found it and never saw buzzards.
There was a time before that that my Uncle, his wife and sister-in-law and her boyfriend had an encounter. They were up late. Uncle and Aunt went to their bedroom and the sister and boyfriend lay down on the couch. They hadn't been in bed long and my Uncle heard something outside the window. My Uncle got up and went to the window put his face close to the glass. Couldn’t see anything, but then realized it was because something was looking in. It was a man-like face he said and it turned and ran. He yelled and ran into the living room, told them someone was peeping at them. The boyfriend was a large football player and jumped up, ran out the backdoor as the thing walked past the door. He ran behind it and said it was running off and moving away from him. So he made a dive toward where a man's shoulders were. When he tried to close his arms he realized that it was too wide and he was only about its waist. The waist was covered in hair. He slid down the legs and he fell off if it. It disappeared into the woods.
He told everyone there what happened and my Uncle wanted to go around to the window to see if there was something it was standing on. There wasn’t and the window was 8 to 9 feet off the ground. So it was at least 8 or 9 feet tall, but he couldn’t see if it was bending over.
Later on, in a non Sasquatch related incident, my other Uncle, who lived near the other Uncle, had a similar experience. His bedroom window was lower to the ground. He heard a noise, went to look out and a black bear was standing there on its hind legs looking in. That Uncle actually admitted he literally soiled his underwear. We all still laugh about that.
But all I can say is Sasquatch is real and not sure they are apes. In my opinion, they are a lingering cousin to modern man and Neanderthal that just wasn’t able to breed with modern humans and disappear like Neanderthals.” C
NOTE: A location was never given, but I believe these incidents occurred in the U.S. South, possibly in Arkansas or Louisiana. Lon
