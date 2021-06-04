1992 Southaven Park UFO Crash: Was An Living Alien Recovered?

The following information is some of the activity I have covered related to the Brookhaven National Laboratory in reference to a 1992 UFO crash near Southaven Park in Shirley, Long Island.
Statement Submitted to MUFON: In 1992 a UFO crashed into Southaven Park in Shirley, Long Island. Many witnessed the event as it is near Sunrise Highway, a well traveled roadway. The park was closed for three days. Brookhaven National Labs was called in. A large flatbed truck brought something large back to the lab. My brother, who worked on the lab at the time, told me that they had an alien, alive, on the lab property. He told me this shortly before he died in 2006. He told the same thing to my mother, and his family in real time, at the time of it happening. There are reports saying there there is film footage of the event. The spot of the crash is still obvious from aerial view. The trees are twisted and turned about. Some of them are bent and it is reported that there is no electro-magnetic field there.
In order to corroborate my sighting information I offer you this report from the paranormal investigative group, Long Island Oddities. I have also enclosed a picture of the twisted trees.
-----
Southaven Park - The Crash
The most coherent information on Southaven was located in the LIUFON Press Release on August 3 1998. The actual crash occurred at 7:00pm on Nov. 24th, 1992. A man was driving east on Sunrise Highway heading toward William Floyd Parkway. There was a patch of trees separating Sunrise from Montauk Hwy. To the south of Sunrise he saw a large craft that he describes as, "tubular in shape with two large bright blue lights on each end with a bright white light in its center whose structure was composed of a dull metallic grey texture". He saw the object make a very tight right angle, cross the highway, and crash into the woods of Southaven Park. When it hit, the object emitted a dazzlingly white beam that was said to turn night to day for a moment.
The same man turned and came back on the other side of Sunrise to backtrack and find the source of the crash. He saw helicopters near the exit to William Floyd Pkwy. Neither the helicopters or the personnel that came to block off the westbound exit to William Floyd bore any markings or insignia and the men were dressed in plain black. Finally he went west on Victory which was closed off later, and reached the second turn on Gerard Ave. This street and its neighbors would soon report all manner of electrical glitches, phone ringing with no one there, and TV static. At this time though our witness could see a huge fire back in the woods.
At the same time someone also driving east on Sunrise saw an oval shaped object fly over the town dump hill, "on a descending course 30 degrees to the horizon which was leaving a green ionization trail as it passed". Could this have been part of its crash trajectory? The oval craft or one like it may have been scouting out the local area because there was an incident "reported over Islip Town which were seen on the Channel 12 News in March 1992 at the Bagatelle Road Exit of the Long Island Expressway".
Some researchers say even now that there are areas of Southaven that have the trees bent as if almost torn out of the ground at some point in their growth. On a scouting mission we think we found such a site. We also found a good aerial shot of the area that shows a large roundish area that has no trees at all.
-----
NOTE: the following is the original news article and an account on John Ford, founder of LIUFON, who was later sent to a mental health facility:
UFO CRASH AT SOUTHAVEN PARK, 1992
NEWSPAPER; SOUTH SHORE PRESS
ISSUE; Vol X, No. 7
DATE; Tuesday, May 25, 1993
A local investigative group that has been researching accounts of unidentified objects on Long Island for the past five years released a report (with photos and a video tape) yesterday that claims an alien space craft crashed into a remote area of Southaven Park in Shirley just before Thanksgiving last year. The incident happened just after 7:00 P.M. on the night of November 24, according to John Ford, chairman of the Long Island U.F.O. Network, who said that it has taken his group six months to do a thorough investigation.
It was just recently, though, that his group was able to acquire the video and the photos. "We knew that something crashed into the park that night and we have, bit by bit," said Ford, "been able to finally put the picture together." Several motorists who were traveling along Sunrise Highway that night, according to Ford, contacted his organization and described what they thought was a plane that was going down into the park. And many local residents whose homes border Southaven report that they heard loud rumbling sounds and saw strange lights.
"Eyewitness accounts have confirmed that a fire was reported immediately after," noted Ford. "In addition, the roads around the park were blocked off to travel by county and park police. The next day, and for a few days after, the park was closed to the public."
One local resident who lives near the park said that for a five to six day period after the incident, his house experienced numerous power surges and the phone would ring strangely without anyone on the other end.
"I ride horses in the park so I'm pretty familiar with the activities there," said the 45- year-old man who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of his job ("they would fire me if they thought I believed in flying saucers").
"For the next few days there were a lot of military helicopters going over the park --- and I couldn't get in."
Records show that Southaven Park was closed between November 25 and 28. According to park officials, the park was closed to the general public that week because it was reserved for duck hunting. Although some of the area fire departments were initially called, they were turned back and the fire was handled by the federally controlled Brookhaven National Laboratory Fire Department, said Ford. Ford's group finally gained admittance into the park a week later.
"We found an area that was burned out and some trees were bent over," Ford recalled. "A section looked like it had been plowed over by machinery." But two things were of particular interest to Ford. "We were getting a higher than normal radiation reading in the area, higher than regular background radiation, and the fence line in that area," said Ford, "had no magnetic reading."
Ford explained that metal fences maintain a magnetic charge from the Earth.
"Something had stripped away the magnetic charge of the fence."
Last week Ford received what he had been waiting and hoping for: a video film of the crash.
"I can't say where I got it from because these people who supplied the tape are afraid that the government will go after them.
" Because of the poor quality of the tape, Ford has been working with video specialists to try and enhance the quality of the picture and to produce stills. The video, a copy of which was given to South Shore Press, shows people examining a bright reddish, metallic-type object about four-square feet that appears to be emitting a white, cloudy gas, and a hissing sound can be heard --- a sight and sound that resembles dry ice that has been exposed to warmer temperatures.
The next shot shows what appears to be a person trying to lift up a body near a tree, but the poor quality of the film makes positive identification impossible. In a final scene, three uniformed men (wearing dark jackets and rounded caps similar to federal swat teams) are seen placing a large shiny spread (similar to mylar) over something on the ground. Ford makes no apologies for the poor quality of the video:
"Things are happening fast and the guy who took the shots doesn't want to be too obvious." And he confesses that it is hard to get people to come forward and admit what they've seen.
"One of the major problems in researching UFOs is that people are afraid of sounding like lunatics when describing strange, unexplained events."
But an even greater fear, notes Ford, is the government.
"You get involved with things that the government doesn't want people to know and they can make life pretty tough for you."
What are Ford's conclusions about the Southaven incident? "We are still very actively investigating this event. We believe that an extraterrestrial craft, with aliens, crashed that night in the park --- and we are out to prove it." - LIUFON
-----
Skeptics UFO Newsletter -7- Jan. 1998
UFO Group Leader, Accused Of Plan To Kill Local Government Officials, Sent To Mental Institution After His Two Partners Plead Guilty.
John Ford, the 49-year-old founder of the Long Island (N.Y.) UFO Network (LIUFON), who in mid-1996 was charged with plotting to kill several local government officials because he believed they were covering up three crashed-saucer incidents on Long Island, has been found to be "delusional" and has been sent to a New York state psychiatric center. If/when Ford is judged competent to stand trial, he faces the prospect of a 25-75 year jail term. Two of Ford's partners in the plot to poison Suffolk county officials by inserting radium into their food and toothpaste earlier pleaded guilty to participating in the plan. Joseph Mazzuchelli was sentenced to 3-9 years. Edward Zabo, a Defense Dept. employee who obtained the radium, is slated to be sentenced in early March [SUN #40/July 1996]. The evidence included a tape recording of Ford and associates discussing their plan which was covertly recorded by a person who had been asked to participate but who instead gave the tape to law enforcement officials.
Ford claimed that in 1989, the U.S. had forced down and recovered an ET craft near Moriches Bay, L.I., that in 1992 an alien craft had crashed in Southaven Park, and that a third had crashed later near the Pine Barrens area. He publicly accused local government officials of collaborating with the federal government to cover up the incidents.
In an article in the November 1996 issue of the MUFON UFO Journal, Ms. Elaine Douglas charged that Ford was the "first UFO investigator to be seriously persecuted by the authorities." (Douglas is MUFON's state director for the District of Columbia and co-director of "Operation Right To Know." The latter, which periodically stages public demonstrations, describes itself as "the only UFO organization with guts." It has scheduled a march on the White House to "End UFO Secrecy" for July 5, 1999.) In her MUFON article, Douglas announced the formation of the John Ford Defense Committee and sought contributions. SUN eagerly awaits the reactions of Douglas and MUFON to recent events.
Some of Ford's own comments, contained in a 102-page handwritten "Statement to the Media," were quoted in a lengthy feature article recently published in the Jan. 11 issue of The Washington Post. Ford claims he had been a CIA agent for the last 30 years, but was not paid so there would be no record of his employment in the agency's files. Further, that Mazzuchelli was an officer of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency. Another Ford claim is that the AIDS and Ebola viruses were brought by ETs to kill off peoples of sub-Sahara Africa. In a letter to LIUFON vice president Steve Iavarone, Ford predicted that after a few months at the Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center he would return and that all charges against him would be dropped. Ford concluded his letter with UFOlogy's popular slogan: "THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE...."
In June 1996 Ford was arrested on charges of conspiracy to murder local Republican officials John Powell, Fred Towle and Anthony Gazzola by doctoring their toothpaste and their cars with radium. Ford was right about his phone being tapped - the main evidence against him was a taped phone call to a police informant. People who have heard the recording say that Ford and the informant discuss the radium poisoning scheme and then laugh heartily as if it were a joke. Arrested with Ford was Joseph Mazzachelli, and the next day a third suspect, Edward Zabo, was arrested in Medford, New York. Zabo was an electrical inspector at military contractor Northrop Grumman. The three men were all members of the Long Island UFO Network. The group has accused the government of covering up sightings of extraterrestrials. Zabo, a former Defense Department employee, had provided the radium, and Ford was supposed to plant it.
The intended victims of the plot could not say why the three wanted to kill them. Mazzachelli was a convicted burglar, and Zabo had been arrested twice for driving while intoxicated and may have had some tax troubles. In the raid on Ford's home in Bellport, police seized dozens of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Friends said Ford was a gun collector. Police also found what they and the media described as "militia" literature. However, actual militia ties are dubious.
In 1997, a Suffolk County Court judge ordered that Ford be sent to an upstate New York mental hospital, where he remains today. Three psychiatrists and a psychologist, two hired by District Attorney James M. Catterson Jr.'s office, examined Ford and all four concluded that he was not competent to stand trial. Robert H. Berger, director of Forensic Psychiatry at Bellevue Hospital Center, said that while Ford seemed to understand his legal predicament, he thought the criminal case against him was in reality an intelligence operation being run by the CIA together with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.
Responding to an article about himself in Saucer Smear, Ford wrote:
My case is a frame-up and a smear tactic to destroy my UFO organization and to neutralize my effectiveness.
The main reason I'm sitting here is due to the fact that I had information indicating that the 1995 East End Forest Fires had been deliberately set to cover up the crash of a large disc near Suffolk Community College, south of Riverhead (Long Island). The County was asked to set fires near the crash site, to keep people out of the area; but dirty politics being the case, the Republican leadership, in an effort to gain control of Pine Barrens properties, set Forest Fires South of Sunrise Highway in populated areas near the coveted land. I was able to document some of this. While doing so, I was targeted for elimination by the politicians. I had several attempts on my life fail, due to the intervention of Israeli intelligence, which protected me for some 3 1/2 months.
Yes, it's true what I said. There is a heavy intelligence presence involved in my case. The man to talk to about it all is Preston Nichols. ... He can give you a briefing on the various aspects of the case ...
Preston Nichols, also a LIUFON member, is the same Preston Nichols of Montauk Project fame.
What happened here? Was Ford getting too close to something he shouldn't have, or had he been delusional for years? - lioddities.com / ufologie.net
NOTE: The official description of the Brookhaven National Laboratory was "a multidisciplinary, fundamental research laboratory. Research in the life sciences is conducted in the Departments of Applied Science, Biology, Chemistry, and Medicine, whose strong programs, characterized by many interdisciplinary collaborations in long-range basic, biological, and environmental problems assist the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) with its decision-making."
In July, 2000 the following was reported by an anonymous source: Brookhaven National Laboratory, located in vicinity of the Montauk Airforce Station, is known as a place of mysterious events connected to Project Phoenix and the preparation of the Philadelphia Experiment. Founded in World War II, it was the place of the first scientific accelerator and a radar laboratory. Nowadays, BNL is known for weather radar work and - in conjunction with the Phoenix Project - as a place of secret weapon development, which allegedly caused the crash of both the TWA 800 flight and the crash of JFK, Jr.
Another unnamed source familiar with the activity at BNL stated that "Brookhaven National Laboratories had something to do with the crash of JFK, Jr's airplane. The night JFK, Jr. died, Brookhaven was conducting an experiment that scientists from around the world had begged them not to conduct. Other physicists were afraid that the experiment could cause perturbations in the universe that might even destroy the entire universe." - PX Archive - Lon
*****
**********
