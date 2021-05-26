Unknown Bizarre Sounds Reported in the Salado Creek Greenway, San Antonio, Texas

A San Antonio resident frequents the Salado Creek Greenway at night when walking her dog. Recently, there have been several unrecognizable sounds throughout the area.
I found the following account on a forum:
"I live in an apartment complex right next to the Hardberger Park section of the Salado Creek Greenway in San Antonio, Texas. Walking my dog is a nightly routine, and every single night we go walking along the same path. Well, one portion of the path is right along a fence that borders the greenway. Rarely do we ever actually hear anything, save for the occasional running deer or other easily identify creatures. This night, however, was different.
Almost as soon as we walked outside, I could already hear some sounds in the distance. First was a faltering whine or screeching. It was hard to pinpoint, but something seemed like it was dying or very hurt. It was high pitched, but didn’t sound like a cat, dog, or other domestic animal. It was intermittent and faltering, so we really needed to listen out for it. As far as I could tell, there was no movement.
We stood there listening for the first screeching, before hearing a second noise, in the trees this time. It sounded almost like it could be the hawk that I saw and heard a few days before. The noise was coming from the same general direction. The noise itself seemed bird-like in nature, but seemed to possibly be in pain. Again, no rustling, even though it was clearly coming from the trees. The shrieking seemed to last much longer.
Next was the whining/screeching noise again, coming from lower down, similar general area as before, but perhaps moved 20-30 feet to the right. Yet, it seemed to be different somehow. Perhaps a different animal? Was it monkeys? It was a similar, yet still a terror-inducing shriek. Again, it was intermittent and the noise kept faltering.
This fourth and last set of noises was the freakiest and scariest. It started with what was obviously an owl. It made the “who who” noises and seemed to fly from tree to tree within the vicinity. Here’s the confusing part. We then heard not just one other set of hoots, but many more. All of them in different voices. First the second “who who” sounded a little bit like a human was mimicking the owl. I am very well aware of the large homeless population right outside our very gates. But this one sounded like a human that is skilled at mimicking an owl. The third “who who” sounded like a different voice, but less good. The next one was also a different voice, but even less skilled than the last. The next few go on like this until about the 5th or 6th one. Every subsequent hoot after that seemed to get just a little bit better. But every single one of them seemed to be from a different voice, perhaps.
My boyfriend, who also heard everything right there with me, describes some of the voices as “ape-like” and each set of hoots was like a smooth transition from good, to a little worse, to better again. They also seemed to be in slightly different spots. Now, I would have dismissed these “hoots” as people. But with all of the other strange noises around, it was hard to dismiss. And here’s the kicker. I wondered where exactly these voices were located in relation to the ground. Some seemed to be a little higher up, others seemed to be lower, closer to the ground.
I asked myself if any of those 1st and 3rd set if screeches were coyotes. I’ve heard coyotes in the distance before. The coyotes I heard in the last seemed to all howl in a pack, in unison, at the time. However, I’m obviously no expert. I only ever heard coyotes once or twice in my lifetime. I’m no expert, so I suppose that could’ve been the case. In the past, I have also wondered if there were any reports of monkeys in the area as well. I think it was once before when we heard what sounded like a more relaxed version of monkey screeches on one of our same nighttime walks. At that time though, it didn’t send chills down my spine. This night was different.
Are we crazy for hearing these things? I grew up hearing about the lechuza and skinwalker folklores. Could it be?" H
NOTE: It was mentioned by others on the forum that it was probably Barred Owls, which I know make similar bizarre sounds. As for a supernatural bent to the sounds, anything is possible. The Salado Creek Greenway is known to be haunted, from other incidents I have read in the past. Any thoughts? Lon
