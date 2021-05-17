Unexplained Event / 'Lost Time' Incident Along Rt. 422 Near Pennsylvania Turnpike

A couple, recently driving home at night to New Jersey after a visit in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, believe they may have experienced 'lost time' or some other unexplained event eastbound along Rt 422.
I recently received the following account from a reader:
"I know this isn't a cryptid sighting, but it was very odd all the same and happened on PA Rt 422, where I know you have had some recent cryptid reports. Whether this somehow ties into that, I have no idea but I thought that it was interesting that it happened on the same road.
So I've been traveling Rt 422 for about 12 years. My wife's brother and his family live in Birdsboro, PA and we visit frequently throughout the year. From our home in Haddon Heights, NJ the trip usually takes about an hour and 15-20 minutes with no traffic or light traffic.
On Sunday night May 16, 2021 my wife and I had just finished a visit to her brother's for our niece's birthday. We left their house at approximately 9:50pm. I say it was 9:50pm because I recall telling my wife we should get going at 9:30pm but we then proceed to hang out and talk with my brother and sister-in-law for another 15-20 mins on our way out the door, which is not uncommon.
The trip home was our standard route. After some local roads near Birdsboro, PA we pick up Rt 422 E and take that until we pick up Rt 76 E (Schuylkill Expressway) at King of Prussia, PA and take that all the way over the Ben Franklin Bridge into NJ and then it's about 5-10 mins until we reach our home. On Rt 422 there is a section of road when you are about 10 mins away from the Rt 76E connection where Rt 422 banks both left and right and then passes by what I think is an area of retail shops and condos on the left side. You eventually come to a section of road where you need to move from the right lane to the left/passing lane because that lane eventually leads directly onto Rt 76 right near King of Prussia Mall. I mention all these nuances of the road for a reason. I'm very used to them and they give me a visual cue as to where I am and how long before I come up on the Rt 76E entrance.
On this particular night we had just gotten to the point on the road where I knew we were getting fairly close to Rt 76E and, in fact, there was an electronic sign over the road that said we were 7 minutes from Rt 76E. I thought to myself that that seemed about right. But then literally 10 seconds later I was confused because I kept seeing signs saying "Rt 76 This Lane" and I was perplexed and a bit disoriented. I was curious how/why they needed me to urgently get into a lane to enter Rt 76E when we were like 7 minutes from the entrance. No sooner had I tried to work this out in my head than I did, in fact, need to get into a particular lane because I was entering the section of road that banks hard left and winds onto Rt 76E.
My first instinct was to ask my wife if they had changed the road, maybe made it more direct and cut out a section of Rt 422. She wasn't really paying attention to the road so I explained that it seemed like we got to the Rt76E entrance really fast. As we drove onward I also noticed the time was reading 10:35pm. So...about 40-45 minutes since we left Birdsboro.
As we got closer to home I kept asking my wife if she thought we got home really fast because we were going to make it home in about an hour....maybe less. A really fast trip home from her brother's place. One we never made even close to that fast before. And even when we got home I texted my sister-in-law to let her know we made it home safe. Her response was "Wow! Speedy!". I said YES I KNOW.....it was, wasn't it? I went on to explain the facts I just recounted and she agreed that it was very strange.
Now....was this a case of missing time? I mean, to me it seems like it was but I want to make sure. We're going back up there for another family event in about 3 weeks. When we drive home I'm going to pay very close attention to the road, especially within 10 minutes or so of Rt 76E. If the areas of road that I'm used to are there and the trip is normal then it will solidify my belief that something bizarre happened that night." RP
NOTE: I forwarded this account to Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Butch Witkowski (he lives in Birdsboro, PA) for his assessment. There have been a few odd instances, including cryptid activity, in that general area as of late. Could it be connected to other unexplained phenomena? Lon
*****
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
ARCANE RADIO Stan Gordon Pennsylvania UFO and Anomalies Investigator
Join Lon Strickler he welcomes Pennsylvania UFO anomalies investigator and colleague Stan Gordon to Arcane Radio this Friday May 21st at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT. Stan began his interest in the UFO subject and other strange incidents at the age of ten in 1959. He began in the field investigations of UFOs and other mysterious events in 1965, and is the primary investigator of the December 9, 1965 UFO crash-recovery incident that occurred near Kecksburg, Pennsylvania. Stan is a former PA State Director for MUFON, and has been involved with the investigation of thousands of mysterious encounters throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. His 3 books, 'Really Mysterious Pennsylvania,' 'Silent Invasion: The Pennsylvania UFO-Bigfoot Casebook,' and 'Astonishing Encounters: Pennsylvania’s Unknown Creatures' are the culmination of his extensive field research. Stan's website can be found at https://www.stangordon.info.Join us this Friday, May 21st at 9PM ET / 6PM PT - Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook
Listen to our podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel
**********
*PLEASE NOTE*
Thanks again to all my Arcane Radio listeners. Always great to see strong conversation and interesting questions in the live chat. Your continued likes, subscriptions, donations and sharing really helps us put interesting content together for your listening pleasure! Very much appreciated.
Also, please express your opinions about me developing a new show on Beyond Explanation that will concentrate on spirituality and the ability to help afflicted persons through the use of remote viewing & intuitive energy. As many of you may know, I have been engaged in successful distance healing and malevolent cleansing for many years. Much of my work uses positive thought, affirmation & visualization - as well as certain degrees of divination and personal spirituality. Testimonials from past clients can be found here. I’m interested in your thoughts about this venture and if you believe that this type of presentation would be helpful, and enjoyable, to the listeners. Thanks. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
UFOs regularly spotted in restricted U.S. airspace
Diver Finds Remains Of Colossal Sea Monster That Match No Known Creature
The Reasons Why I Yawn at the Words “UFO Disclosure is Coming”
Tiny dinosaur that looked like an owl hunted like one, too
Joan Rivers’ Haunted NYC Penthouse is Up For Sale
Glimmer Man Encounters in Missouri and Sweden Forests! Two first person reports. | BXP A168
Strange True Dogman Encounters from Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania Intense | BXP A167
Camping is Creepy, Frightening & Dangerous Utah, Tennessee, Washington, Arkansas Reports BXP A169
PODCAST - Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research - Sean Forker & Mike Luci - Bigfoot & Cryptid Investigations
PODCAST - WILD BUE YONDER with David Ellis of the Olympic Project Bigfoot Research Amy Bue
PODCAST - Jack Cary's PARANORMAL PLANET Secret Reptilian Bases and their Alien Agenda
PODCAST - FROM BEHIND TALL TREES - Daniel Perez Bigfoot Times publisher and researcher
PODCAST - COSMIC TRAFFIC REPORT What Is In Store For You? Live Personal Readings! Tarot Astrology
PODCAST - ANIMAL COMMUNICATION What Are They Saying? Learn What Your Pets Wish You Knew, Ask Ann!
David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP
David Eckhart Explains an Alien Entities Encounter in Frame by Frame Video | BXP
David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP
Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal
Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read
'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. We also offer high quality LIVE VIDEO BROADCASTS & PODCASTS. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information. Keep up-to-date on new shows and features at Beyond Explanation Community
The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon
Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon
----------
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.
Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved