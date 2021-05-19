Two Huge 'Hooded' Cryptid Birds Observed in Monmouth County, New Jersey

A New Jersey woman describes 2 unusually large avian cryptids that her and her mother observed in Monmouth County back in the late 1980s. Any thoughts?
I recently received the following account. It was followed up by a telephone conversation:
"My mother was born in Eastern Pennsylvania in 1909. She knew most of the New Jersey and Pennsylvania birds by sight and call. I would say that she was a very serious avian enthusiast. This is something I never learned.
In the late 1980s we went to a u-pick-it farm just north in New Egypt, NJ (I believe in Monmouth County). It was summer. The farm was located in area of small farms, with houses and roads scattered here and there.
Upon exiting the farm I drove slowly as the road was winding. For some reason, my mother and I both looked up and saw two birds, both taller than men, perched, hiding in the branches of a tall tree. No kidding. Like no birds either of us ever saw. The height, sitting on the branches, was well over 6 foot. If you can ascribe expression to birds, they were not happy to have us looking at them. They were literally 'glaring' at us.
They also had 'hooded' faces, similar to a nun's habit that completely covered the head down to the shoulders. They did have beaks, but short. The eyes were seen and were very large and round...but avian, similar to the eye placement of a raptor.
They had very short necks and were drab grayish in color. Their wings were at their sides. The wings were long, about to the end of their bodies. As we were in my car we weren't too terribly afraid. If I was walking, that would be another story.
This is not made up. Serious.
Thank you. SK"
NOTE: one of our team mentioned that during that time period there was a Great Adventures amusement park nearby, which had a safari attraction. Possibly a pair of escaped exotic birds, though I can't think of any bird that fits the description. Central New Jersey is well-known for cryptid winged beings...let alone a possible 'Jersey Devil,' but also dragon-like creatures and an occasional Pterosaur. Lon
