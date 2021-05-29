Tall Green 'Fire Entity' Humanoid Encountered at Haunted Home in Middletown, Ohio

An Army Veteran recalls an encounter with a tall green 'fire entity' humanoid that occurred when he was 11 years old, soon after moving into a haunted residence in Middletown, Ohio.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
Justin, an 8-year Army veteran, recalls that when he was 11 years old, his family moved into a two-level house in Middletown, Ohio that had a dark history. The landlord, a family friend, had informed them that they could have the place but they needed to clean it up as there were dead animals and graffiti in the basement. It is believed that the house had been broken into and used for cult-type activity. Justin's family didn't much care.
After moving in, strange things began to happen including strange sounds, footsteps, growling, alarm clocks going off that weren't plugged in and numerous sightings of shadowy people (his older brother saw a tall one, while his mother saw a little boy). Justin admits that he did not see any shadow people, though he did see something and it was much more frightening.
His experience happened sometime after September 2001. Justin recalled that he had just had a fight with his parents. He was upset and did not want to go to bed. He was at the top of the stairs sulking when he noticed a light in the corner of his eye. He looked over to his left and observed, down the hallway, a strange figure standing there. He described it as a “big green mass of flames” standing around 7 feet tall. It seemed to have a somewhat humanoid form, and he could kind of make out a face though he could not tell if it had eyes. It was a color of green that he had not seen before or since. “What I'm looking at isn't human. This isn't right,” he told himself, before bolting down the stairs. As he did, he noticed that the entity seemed to hurl a strange greenish type of object (an orb?) at him. He had no idea what it was. During the sighting, there was absolutely no smell and there was no sound. He noted that it was one of the creepiest aspects, because when you see a fire, you expect to hear crackling, but it was completely dead silent.
He went downstairs and told his parents. When they went upstairs to check, the entity was gone. His father assumed he made up the story. Soon after this, his uncle's house, which was directly behind theirs, caught on fire. Nobody was injured but the house burned to the ground. Justin was unsure if his sighting of the fire entity was related to the fire at his uncle's though given the timing, he thought it was curious. Justin was so traumatized by the sighting of the entity that his family made him see a counsellor.
Source: REAL Supernatural Encounters Podcast from an episode titled: ' (RSE)Ep.17| Justin's Supernatural Experiences (Green Flaming Entity)' aired on 16 Mar 2021
*****
*****
