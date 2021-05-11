Strange Encounters: UFOs, Unexplained Phenomena & Possible Alien Beings

5 separate personal encounters with UFOs, unexplained phenomena and possible alien beings in Ohio, Louisiana, California & Florida.
I recently came across the following strange accounts:
Huber Heights, Ohio: “In 1981 I lived in Huber Heights and right in town. I had a saucer partially above my roof and no joke, was telepathically instructed to look out the window. When I looked out the window there it was and I could see it plainly. When it got ready to leave I knew it was and ran through my house and out the patio door into the yard and turned and there it was.
What I find strange is that it happened in the middle of the afternoon, yet I don't recall seeing anyone else outside, or any cars driving by. The disc traveled away slowly at first heading southwest then I watched it turn a 90 angle and it shot straight up into the sky and disappeared so quickly. It had to be travelling faster than a bomber jet. I swear to you on my grandparent's grave this happened to me. I was 21 years old and lived there when my eldest son was still a year old. It really shook me up and I never said a word about it to anyone until 1988.
Another strange thing is that at the time my father was preparing to become a part of the B1 Bomber project. He was an engineer. I did tell him and only him of this event. He then told me he was pending a high security clearance by the government. He felt that it had something to do with that.”
-----
Bastrop, Louisiana - 12/17/2020: This craft was flying at a low altitude and real slow. The best way I can describe it: no higher than the powerlines on my street. Maybe no less than100 ft in the sky. I have the video of it making a right turn! It got close to no less than 100 ft from me before it made that slow turn as well!
I could almost see their entire faces how close they were and they were smiling! I could see two of them wearing white bodysuits from the neck on down or space suits, I guess, with the zipper in the front that goes from the neck to the waistline.
The front window was large, with a line in the middle of this light-tinted half-circle gen like crystal windshield. This vehicle was the size of a small car, like a medium sized Toyota Corolla. And it was wide enough that 2 people were standing in the front window, of average height and slim; their skin was of light complexion as they were looking at me! What was scary to me, this aircraft had NO Sound! I think self-disclosure is going on in this countdown to full disclosure. Some are getting a head start as it appears. This was in the morning in broad daylight! They are going to reveal themselves by themselves. They don't need government clearance in my opinion. The governments of this world can't hide it anymore. I have been preparing my mind and heart now. I have a feeling they might visit me again.
-----
Vidalia, Louisiana - 5/7/2021: It sound like something whining. I've never heard such a thing. I never saw it. Ironically the city had cut off all power temporarily for 3 hours to update a sub-station. This was told to me by a friend/room-mate. It sounded demonic. An animal does not make that sound. I think it was a locust, but how a locust, or why a locust makes that sound, I do not know. I do know, my friend was in the garage and he didn't her it as well as I did. I was right there on the patio, when the sound changed positions. He thought it was on the ground, no way. I went from one spot to another, to another, then the final one, but it made that scary screaming sound every time. Once at the first spot, about 7 seconds later at the 2nd spot that the last spot. It was definitely in the air. No sight, no lights. But is was terrifying.
-----
Georgetown, California - 8/9/2007: We were working for the National Forest Service, staying at Stumpy Meadows. One evening we took a drive towards Icehouse to see what animals were out. When we got near the top we all realized there was this glow lighting up the SUV. Looking back down the valley towards the southeast, down in a valley we saw what looked like a town all lit up.
We stopped and got out and with binoculars could see windows and lights, hundreds of them. We got out the map but could find no road that direction nor any town. We stayed looking at this for half an hour.
We returned to our campsite right near the entrance to stumpy meadows beside Wentworth Springs Rd and while sitting by the fire we saw a man walking down the road and glistening as if he was wet. Hugh shined a spotlight on him and we saw an grey/silver scale covered man. We immediately chased after it but its walk was fast so we kept pace about 40 yards behind and followed it down to the reservoir and watched it walk right into the water and disappear.
The next day we got up and drove back up the road and the city of lights was gone. It was just a forested wilderness valley. We don't drink, don't do drugs, and what we saw, we all saw. To this day I'm certain a polygraph would show this all to be true to our knowledge.
-----
Pensacola, Florida - 4/10/2021: I was at a wedding reception with lots of people I know. This one man is only an acquaintance, but he has helped me with a story I'm writing.
On this occasion, I was standing by a door to an outside patio, and this man came over to me. He is about 6'4" with bright blue eyes. He is a commercial pilot and is married with 5 children. As he was talking about a funeral he had attended that day, I looked up into his eyes and his face slowly became a solid, white flat plane, with two pale blue discs for eyes. The pupils slowly grew smaller and smaller and moved up into the upper right quadrant of the disc. At the lower edge of the right disc, a slightly larger black dot appeared. I felt immobilized but not afraid. Just fascinated by this scene. It lasted only a few seconds, then it was gone, and he walked away.
*****
**********
----------
