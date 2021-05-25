Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Stan Gordon: 2 Huge Flying Creature Sightings, Possible Thunderbirds, Reported in the Greensburg, PA

Thunderbird - Huge Flying Creature Sighting Reported In The Greensburg, PA Area Again

May 23, 2021

From Researcher: Stan Gordon

A person was stopped at the red light at the corner of Otterman and Maple in downtown Greensburg, Pennsylvania on the afternoon of May 23, 2021. That is when the witness noticed something unusual in the sky. She thought at first that it was  a turkey vulture, but as it flew closer in her direction, she realized how unusual this creature was.

The witness contacted me within the hour after her observation and stated, “I was stunned at what I saw”. The flying creature was described as huge, with a wingspan estimated to be about two car lengths long.

The observer mentioned that even though it was high in the sky, it was still huge. The flying behemoth was described as all black in color. It had a defined elongated head with a sharp pointed beak, and also a pointed protuberance at the back of the head.

The body of the creature was featherless and appeared to be covered with leathery skin. The tail was straight and  looked similar to a lizards tail, however, it seemed to curl up at the bottom, when the creature made a left turn in flight. The woman could not see its legs that were possibly tucked underneath.

What caught the observers attention was the physical size of the creature and the unusual way that it was flapping its huge wings. It would at times flap the wings hard, then just glide through the sky. She noted that it seemed to flap the wings extremely hard when making a turn.


Sketch of the creature seen on May 23, 2021 over Greensburg, PA.
Used with permission of the witness.

The witness stated to me that the entire experience was almost surreal. As she was driving along, she had it in sight for a few minutes. It was around Depot and Otterman Street that she saw it turn to the left and fly off toward Route 119 to South Greensburg.

The witness has experience working closely with the wildlife of Pennsylvania and was certain that what she saw was not a turkey vulture, crane, or an eagle. It was something that she had never seen before. It was similar, however, to drawings of a pterosaur, a huge flying creature that has been long extinct and lived during the Mesozoic period.

A Second Report - May 22, 2021 - Greensburg, Pennsylvania

As I was typing up the May 23, 2021 report, my phone rang. The man on the phone called to ask me if I had received any reports of a very large strange looking bird in the Greensburg area. I found out that he had also observed a similar huge, winged creature the day before the previous report. The man who lives in the northern section of Greensburg was walking his dog that afternoon when he noticed what  looked like a huge bird in the sky directly overhead. Whatever it was it was very high up at an estimated altitude of 800-1,000 feet and moving toward the west.


Sketch of the giant bird observed north of Greensburg, PA on May 22, 2021. Drawing used with permission of the witness.

The creature was possibly black or dark gray in color. Both the size and how it moved across the sky were unusual. The wingspan of the huge creature was estimated to be between 15-20 feet from wingtip to wingtip. The giant bird never flapped or adjusted the pitch of its wings while under observation. It just glided across the sky continuing to move westward. The wings also looked unusual as they came back to points parallel with its body. (See the accompanying sketch.) The tail seemed to come to a point.

The witness watched the creature for approximately 30-45 seconds, and he estimated that it moved about 2 miles or more until he lost sight of it among the trees. The man heard no sound as it passed overhead. The witness stated that he is not sure what he saw flying in the sky that day.

Addendum:

There has been a long history of sightings of huge flying creatures that, in the field of Cryptozoology fall under the term “Thunderbirds.” They have been seen throughout Pennsylvania as well as across the country.

For many years there have been reports of giant bird sightings in the vicinity of Route 119 in South Greensburg. It was about dusk one evening in 2001 when a man walking in South Greensburg heard a sound like “flags flapping in a thunderstorm” and saw a huge dark bird flying about 50-60 feet above the traffic on the highway. He estimated the wingspan was between 10-15 feet wide.


Route 119 in South Greensburg, PA has had a history of Thunderbird sightings. (Stan Gordon files)

In August of 2010, at a residence just off of Route 119 just down the road from where the 2001 sighting had taken place, four people having a barbecue heard a loud swishing sound coming from overhead and watched as a huge dark bird with a massive wingspan flew about 40 feet above them.

There have been other such sightings in that same general area, and locals have reported the sound of something large passing through the air nearby and large shadows of what seemed to be a massive bird passing over their vehicles.

In April of 2020, during the afternoon, a man reported that he was driving down Pittsburgh street in Greensburg and was heading toward the business section of town when the shadow of a huge bird passed over his vehicle. He said a vehicle pulled up next to him and asked him if he had seen that big bird.

In October of 2020, at a location a few miles off of the William Penn Highway in Monroeville, which is a  populated suburb of Pittsburgh, another witness saw a huge, oversized bird that was gray in color and was described as about five times the size of a hawk. That person estimated the wingspan to be about 14-15 feet from tip to tip.

There are many mysteries that take place that we don’t have answers for. The sightings of the so called thunderbirds are just one of them.

If you have seen any of these large flying creatures or anything else unusual, I would be interested in hearing from you. You can email me at paufo@comcast.net or call me at 724-838-7768.

*****

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

ARCANE RADIO - Shannon LeGro - Paranormal Researcher, Author & iNTO THE FRAY podcaster

Join Lon Strickler he welcomes Shannon LeGro well-known paranormal researcher, author and iNTO THE FRAY podcaster to Arcane Radio this Friday May 28st at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT. Shannon LeGro has been interested in the paranormal since she was a teen, after her own personal sighting of something truly anomalous. And, although it’s not what her encounter entailed, one of her passions is the subject of Sasquatch. She strives to bring a fresh perspective and an open mind to the most intriguing mysteries in our universe. She is the host and producer of the popular podcast, iNTO THE FRAY and can also be heard as a guest host on the show, Midnight in the Desert. You can also see her in the Small Town Monsters production, 'On the Trail of Bigfoot' and 'On the Trail of UFOs.' Her weekly show, iNTO THE FRAY has Shannon speaking to witnesses of cryptids, UFOs, and various aspects of the paranormal. She has co-authored books on both Bigfoot and the paranormal, and founded Beyond the Fray Publishing. Shannon's website is  - https://intothefrayradio.com/ and her YouTube channel is at https://www.youtube.com/c/iNTOTHEFRAY

Join us this Friday, May 28th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to our podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

**********

*PLEASE NOTE*

Thanks again to all my Arcane Radio listeners. Always great to see strong conversation and interesting questions in the live chat. Your continued likes, subscriptions, donations and sharing really helps us put interesting content together for your listening pleasure! Very much appreciated.

Also, please express your opinions about me developing a new show on Beyond Explanation that will concentrate on spirituality and the ability to help afflicted persons through the use of remote viewing & intuitive energy. As many of you may know, I have been engaged in successful distance healing and malevolent cleansing for many years. Much of my work uses positive thought, affirmation & visualization - as well as certain degrees of divination and personal spirituality. Testimonials from past clients can be found here. I’m interested in your thoughts about this venture and if you believe that this type of presentation would be helpful, and enjoyable, to the listeners. Thanks. Lon


**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

Researchers Spot Australia's Bigfoot with Thermal Imaging Camera?

Mystery speeding objects detected underwater by US submarines ahead of Pentagon UFO report

‘Stupid and lucky’ woman blasted by zoo for climbing into enclosure to feed monkeys

Once Nearly Extinct, The Florida Panther Is Making A Comeback

Astronomer Warns of Physics Experiment That Could Destroy Our Entire Galaxy

Glimmer Man Encounters in Missouri and Sweden Forests! Two first person reports. | BXP A168

Strange True Dogman Encounters from Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania Intense | BXP A167

Camping is Creepy, Frightening & Dangerous Utah, Tennessee, Washington, Arkansas Reports BXP A169

PODCAST - Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO - Stan Gordon - Pennsylvania UFO, Bigfoot & Anomalies Investigator

PODCAST - WILD BUE YONDER with David Ellis of the Olympic Project Bigfoot Research Amy Bue

PODCAST - Jack Cary's PARANORMAL PLANET Dogman, Bigfoot and our Military WHAT ARE THE BATTLE LINES?

PODCAST - FROM BEHIND TALL TREES M.K. Davis Bigfoot Researcher, expert Bigfoot Image Film Analyst

PODCAST - COSMIC TRAFFIC REPORT Full Moon Predictions Attracting Abundance Live Readings CHANGE YOUR LIFE

PODCAST - ANIMAL COMMUNICATION Have a happier, healthier pet! Learn what they need you to know!


David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart Explains an Alien Entities Encounter in Frame by Frame Video | BXP

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. We also offer high quality LIVE VIDEO BROADCASTS & PODCASTS. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information. Keep up-to-date on new shows and features at Beyond Explanation Community

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon

Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon


Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix








I highly recommend Marc at ResultzDigtal.com - Delivered fast &
dependable service for me by keeping Phantoms & Monsters going. Lon




----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved



Posted by at
Labels: , ,