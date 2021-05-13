Recently Reported Humanoid / Alien Being Encounter Events

4 separate encounters with humanoid and possible alien beings, some traveling on craft. These recently reported incidents occurred in Washington, Kansas, West Virginia & Ontario, Canada.
I recently obtained the following accounts from various sources:
Packwood, Washington - 6/13/1998: "While camping, a bright light seemed to descend on us, with a loud pulsating noise. I got out of the tent and saw 3 "people" with blond hair about100 feet from me, dressed in what looked like Roman (toga) clothing. As soon as I noticed them, the 3 turned to me. I froze, and felt like I'd seen something that I should not have. They looked very startled. I popped back in tent to wake up boyfriend, and that's when we heard the pulsating noise and the bright lights ascend, straight up. When I stuck my head out of the tent, the "people" and light was gone. We were camped off a narrow forest service road, no other people around."
Pomona Lake, Kansas - 1998: “My family was abducted by aliens in 1998. When I was 10 we were camping. We had gone out of the trailer to retrieve stuff from our car. It was still light out but late. We then saw a craft hovering and yelled for our moms to come see it. It seems like just a couple of minutes we stared at it and my mom said we should go back inside.
When we went inside we realized 4 hours had gone by. It was now midnight. All seven of us remember seeing it and remember just walking back inside. But the fact that so many hours have gone by really confused and scared us all. I was the oldest kid (10 yo) out of 5. 2 don't really remember anything. They know it happen but can't really recall anything. We all have the same story but little things are different, like my mom thought we where all on the porch. I remember being in the driveway. We where staying in a trailer by the lake." S
West Virginia - 4/28/2021: "I was asleep in my room (went to bed around 3 a.m.) and something woke me up by moving near me. I felt something shift my body and when I moved my head, I felt tubing near my face like what would be connected to an anesthesia or oxygen mask. I immediately fell unconscious again.
When I woke up again, I opened my eyes this time. I was looking up at a figure leaning over me, holding the oxygen/anesthetic mask over my mouth and nose. The room was bright like a surgical suite and the table/bed I was on. It felt too stiff to be mine. There were two individuals. One took notes while the other observed me."
Carleton Place, Ontario, Canada - 4/17/2008: "My mom was staying with us for a few days. On the 2nd night she woke me up at 5:00 am and told me that there was something just behind my barn with extremely bright lights.
I got dressed and went out towards the barn. I definitely saw the light she was talking about. As I walked just behind the barn over a little hill there it was. A saucer-type craft with the brightest light I have ever seen. My curiosity took me towards the craft when all the sudden a ramp came down to the ground. I was now about 20 feet from it when out of the craft came 2 Grey tall thin aliens with large heads with dark black eyes. They moved about 10 feet from the ramp and then started doing stuff to a deer that was dead and lying there. I think they were probing it but I'm not sure. This went on for well over an hour and they even looked at me several times. After that they just walked back into the craft and it sped off into the sky."
