Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society: A Bigfoot Sighting...Then Some Odd Electronic Effects

A Bigfoot Sighting Then Some Odd Electronic Effects - May 20, 2021
Fayette County, PA.
From Researcher Stan Gordon
Composite Bigfoot Sketch by Charles Hanna
I was recently contacted by Eric Altman, Director of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society concerning a sighting by two people of a tall dark figure in an area of Fayette county, Pennsylvania that has a long history of Bigfoot and other cryptid encounters. There were some details of the case that drew my attention because of other similar accounts that I have looked into in past years.
It was in the early 1970s that my investigations began to reveal some strange elements associated with the eyewitness accounts of Bigfoot that suggested that these creatures might be stranger than just an unknown animal. Trails of large footprints disappearing in the snow, reports of Bigfoot physically appearing and disappearing, and UFOs and Bigfoot seen together were just some of the oddities that came to my attention. I started writing about those strange details in the early 1970s.
It is now 2021, and these type of strange cases continue to take place over the years. Many similar reports have surfaced from not only Pennsylvania, but also from around the country, especially in the last few years. For many years, Bigfoot researchers and other witnesses from across the Keystone state and around the U. S. have reported seeing small balls of light and other anomalous lights in areas that have a history of Bigfoot encounters.
Bigfoot researchers have experienced odd electromagnetic effects with their cameras and other equipment at times. I have investigated cases over the years of a Bigfoot walking out in front of a car and the vehicle losing power at that moment. As the creature moved off, the car would function normally. Similar EM effects have been reported with some low level UFO cases over the years.
There were some odd electronic effects described in Eric’s report, that occurred in the vehicle just after the creature encounter that are most interesting. I sure can’t say that the two events are related, however, similar incidents have reportedly taken place.
Here you can read the investigation report of the sighting by Eric Altman: https://www.pabigfoot.com/pennsylvaniabigfootsightingreports.html
The (PBS) has a very informative website that will be of interest to anyone looking into the Bigfoot mystery: THE PENNSYLVANIA BIGFOOT SOCIETY – INVESTIGATING THE PENNSYLVANIA BIGFOOT PHENOMENON – Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society (pabigfoot.com)
