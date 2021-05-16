Pale Similarly Dressed 'Doll-Like Humanoids' Encountered in Fayetteville, Arkansas

A resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas describes 2 encounters with similar humanoids, one in front of a store and the others at a public housing apartment complex. Very strange.
I recently received the following account from a longtime reader:
"Hello, Lon,
I have enjoyed reading Phantoms and Monsters for several years and I appreciate all your work. I'm writing in response to the female humanoid sighting you posted on March 2. I had a couple of similar experiences and I feel the time has come to share them.
My first experience took place in November 2016. I had just moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where I still live. I had gone shopping at our local natural food co-op about 8:30 pm and was out in the parking lot unloading my groceries. The store had just closed. When I got in my car, I looked toward the store and saw something strange. A young man was pacing in front of the store. He was turned away from me so I couldn't see his face. He had black hair and very pale skin and wore black pants and a weird neon salmon colored short sleeve t-shirt. He never turned away from the store but continued walking back and forth about 25 feet away from the entrance. At the time, I figured he was under the influence of something and left quickly.
The second experience was in November 2017. I had gotten settled in Fayetteville and started doing volunteer work which took me to some poorer neighborhoods. I had become acquainted with a family who lived in public housing. On the day after Thanksgiving, one of the family members asked if I could give her a ride home from work since her regular ride wasn't available. I was able to do this and picked her up at 9 pm. I dropped her off but stayed to visit with the family for another hour. I didn't leave until almost 11 pm.
The public housing where they lived was built on the side of a hill. Normally I parked near their apartment but this time I had to park at the bottom of the hill. I walked quickly because it was late and not a great neighborhood. When I got to my car, I walked around it to where I was facing the apartments again and froze.
I saw two women in front of one of the other apartments. They were identical. Black hair in a bob style, white pale skin, black pants and the same odd neon salmon colored t-shirts of the man I saw before. I could see their hands didn't look normal, sort of like Barbie doll hands. I was completely paralyzed and just stared at them. Finally my reptile brain kicked in and screamed at me to get out and I ran around to my car and drove off. As I left, they had started coming towards me.
After that, I decided to stay away from those apartments but I ended up going back briefly one evening in February 2018. I started feeling sick and nauseated within a half hour and the next day ended up in the ER with chest pains. Nothing specific was diagnosed.
I have been trying to figure this out ever since. I had read about the Black Eyed Kids and felt this was similar. I learned last year that the area of town in which both sightings occurred was where the Civil War Battle of Fayetteville took place and the apartments were next to a confederate cemetery, but I'm not sure if that was a contributing factor. I heard from other sources that residents of the apartments had reported seeing ghosts. All I know for sure is that what I saw wasn't human.
I would be interested in any other similar humanoid sightings you could share. Thank you, KM"
*****
