Sunday, May 30, 2021

Multiple Diamond Shaped UFOs / Military Aircraft Engagement Over Baltimore, Maryland

Two Baltimore, MD residents observe multiple UFOs and military aircraft engagements over the city. The UFO activity has increased in the Baltimore/DC metro area in recent years.

I recently received the following account:

"Hello there Lon,

I was born in Baltimore Maryland and I have never seen a UFO until recent years, so I will tell you of my own personal experience. It occurred in late August, early September in 2019.

It took place during two consecutive days and also around the same time between 5:00pm-6:00pm EST. I live close to the Inner Harbor and my friend Robert (not real name) and I were listening to music. He noticed something shining through his balcony glass door which was facing the southwest in the direction of Washington D.C, from the 8th floor in his downtown apartment building.

With my naked eye it was a goldish color, possibly from the sunset and the clouds or maybe it was emitting its own light. My camera phone was completely useless because it was quite far, but you could definitely notice this object. My friend Robert shocked me when he said: "Oh yeah, I see things out there like that all the time." I chuckled and then grabbed the binoculars for a closer look and saw a gold prism shaped, an elongated diamond shaped, its the closest I can describe this object, I hesitate to you say it was kite shape, but that's what it looked like, but definitely not a kite. This was the first sighting.

The second day was very dramatic and I was quite surprised that no one spoke of this, or as you know, maybe they looked the other way. It was the same time between the hours of 5-6pm ET. Robert yelled from the kitchenette and said there they are, and I spoke up and said: "THEY?" I took the binoculars once again but only this time there was many jets flying very high and very fast, maybe it was just living in the city but a helicopter flew over head very close to the roof of the apartment building, unexpectedly adding to the excitement.

Only this time there was more than one object, same shape and color, but what rattled my reality was that these objects where appearing before my eyes through the binoculars. The strange shapes where appearing in a certain pattern, so each diamond liked shaped, 4 in total was materializing in a stair-step pattern, but descending.

Just like this:

^

  ^ 

     ^

       ^

Another interesting note that is worth mentioning is that the jets were really high-tailing it towards these objects. You could see all sorts of jet exhaust, the sky was just completely busy. Like I mentioned before this was near downtown/Inner Harbor Baltimore Maryland, and I am almost more amazed compare to the sighting(s) that no one, eyewitnesses or another sort of media gave this much deserved attention.

Thank you Lon. I appreciate your time." GD

NOTE: I have received a lot of triangular craft sightings from the Baltimore/DC metro area, especially during the past 7-8 years. Very few are ever reported. Many of these sightings have been of large black triangular craft (upwards of 200-300 yards in width) that hover over an area for a few seconds, then suddenly disappear. GD's report is interesting since the UFOs were diamond shaped. I rarely receive military activity related to these craft sightings in the region. Lon

