Large Flying 'Owl Humanoid' Observed by Shuttle Bus Driver at O'Hare International Airport

A Chicago O'Hare International Airport shuttle bus driver observed a large flying 'owl humanoid' just overhead while standing outside by the parking terminal.
The following report was received by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Researcher investigator Manuel Navarette:
"Hello, my name is (redacted) and I work as a shuttle bus driver at O’Hare airport. I was working on April 21, 2021 near the new parking terminal near Zemke Rd at about 6 PM. I was staged and had wandered away from my bus to take a smoke break when I saw a large owl fly over the top of the building and disappeared behind the parking garage. It must have been at least 30-40 feet off of the ground when I saw it fly over. It made no sound and looked like a giant black thing with very large wings. I saw it for all of two to three seconds as it flew overhead and over the building and out of sight. I didn’t see it again and I saw nothing else when I drove around to the other side after starting my route again. I know of the stories of the Mothman that is seen around O’Hare and that is why when I saw your reports that I decided to write to you about what I saw."
Investigators Notes:
I spoke with the gentleman via telephone for a few minutes regarding his sighting. The witness seemed very hesitant in regards to speaking about his sighting. He states that he was advised by his superiors that it was a misidentification of a large bird and that he should not speak to anyone else about these sightings. When I asked him regarding the sighting and if he thought he had indeed seen a large bird, he stated that he was certain that it was not a large bird as the wingspan was easily 15-20 feet in width and the object seen was easily the size of a human being. He described it as humanoid in shape and solid black and moving faster than he had seen any bird fly.
The witness did not elaborate on any other details other than he was certain it was not any bird seen around the airport, at least not one he had seen in his time on the job. The witness did not wish to speak with the investigator anymore and he was thanked for his report and his time and the call ended. Subsequent requests for information via email and phone were not returned.
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.'
