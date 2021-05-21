Huge Bat-Winged 'Dragon' Recently Observed Flying Over Chicago's Portage Park Community

A North Chicago Portage Park community resident and his neighbor observed a huge dragon-like cryptid flying overhead while working in their yards on Tuesday May 18, 2021.
Today, I received a new report of an unknown winged being observed over North Chicago:
I just received a telephone call for a witness 'F' who witnessed, what he describes as, a flying dragon in the Portage Park community of Chicago. The location is approximately 2 mile east of O'Hare International Airport.
The witness and his neighbor were outside working on their lawns. It was Tuesday May 18, 2021 at around 1:30 PM local time in the vicinity of W. Addison St. & N. Austin Ave. 'F' is a 69 year old man of Sicilian descent who was assisting his neighbor 'R' while working in his yard. 'F' said that his back was hurting him, so he sat on the front steps and leaned back. As he did this, he looked above the neighborhood and observed a huge winged being flying overhead.
'F' states that it was shaped like a Brontosaurus (he mentioned, for those who remember, that it looked like the old Sinclair Gasoline toy dinosaurs that they handed out to customers. I remember this because my great uncle owned a Sinclair station back in the 1950s-60s in Hanover, PA).
It had the long neck and viper-like head, thick body and a long tail that ended in a spade-shape appendage. The bat-like wings extend broadly from the side, almost the same width as the length of the creature's body. 'F' states that it may have been 250-300 feet in altitude, hard to tell since it was an overcast day. The creature was dark grey and black throughout its length. The wings were definitely large enough that he could tell it had a membrane / skin structure.
After 'F' and 'R' watched for a few seconds the winged beast lowered its head / neck and dipped towards its left. It then flapped the wings twice and quickly disappeared towards the north.
When 'F' talked to me, I could tell that he was shocked by what he saw. He was coherent, precise and quite relieved to be able to talk to someone about this. His brother found my telephone number online and insisted that 'F' call me. He hedged for 2 days, but eventually made the call. He had no idea of the winged humanoid sightings in the Chicago / Lake Michigan region until his brother mentioned it to him.
He also mentioned that if he had heard someone recount this experience to him that he would out-of-hand discount it. He has never bought into of cryptids and the supernatural. As of May 18th, he became a believer and wants to know what it was he observed that afternoon. Lon
*****
