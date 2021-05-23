Experiencer Suffers Continued Fear / PTSD After Years of UFO & Alien Encounters

I came across the following post on social media. This account is not unique in the overall scope. There are tens of thousands of experiencers suffering through repeated encounters:
"In 2013, a friend and I were at a local area near where I live in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. I live near Vancouver International Airport and very much aware of what helicopters planes and other vehicles that travel along the water/ in the air look like. I'm also completely aware of all the military vehicles that are around the area that travel on the water including hovercraft.
In late February 2013 I saw a massive craft with my friend which eventually hovered above our heads and was close enough that it could have had a rock thrown at the underbelly. It was a massive reddish yellow-orange craft of significant size. It was round and had what I would call a "liquid sunshine" kind of texture (Google 'Carlos Diaz UFO'). When it had first appeared and approached us the entirety of the area had completely gone silent near where we were.
As we observed this thing above us it had changed size and gone from a very massive size down to a ball that was maybe a metre to a metre and a 1/2 in size and green and pink in colour. We had followed this craft up the road down Blundell and towards the school on Blundell called Grauer. We observed this craft travel over various places in the city that I live and grow and shrink in size as well as seeing other lights in the sky, including a triangle craft and hearing a craft travel along the water and fire shots. The night ended when we encountered a being that was completely black and about 3 1/2 to 4 foot tall with a massive outline of what appeared to be a very large head.
I have seen other things too with my partner of nearly 10 years and I have seen things by myself going back to my childhood. I've had quite a number of strange experiences over time and have spoken with the psychologists and psychiatrists about the issue. I have also had regular check-ups with my doctor to find out if my internal organs and brain had suffered some damage over the years, especially with the amount of trauma that my mind has gone through. My mental faculties are mostly intact although I have a lot of times where I just have mental breakdowns and PTSD-like flashbacks.
I know people are going to rip on me and say it's fake, but I really don't give a s*** anymore. I literally live in fear sometimes, especially when leaving my own apartment because of what could possibly happen to me or my family. I want to get this out there to everybody in different communities because people need to know that people like me exist and go through all horrible amount of s*** and sometimes just want to give up. I genuinely just want to try to connect with some people that have gone through something similar. I am not looking for karma nor am I looking for attention; I simply just want to connect with some like-minded people. Thank you very much." TM
NOTE: I have reached out to this experiencer. Lon
*****
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon**********
*PLEASE NOTE*
Thanks again to all my Arcane Radio listeners. Always great to see strong conversation and interesting questions in the live chat. Your continued likes, subscriptions, donations and sharing really helps us put interesting content together for your listening pleasure! Very much appreciated.
Also, please express your opinions about me developing a new show on Beyond Explanation that will concentrate on spirituality and the ability to help afflicted persons through the use of remote viewing & intuitive energy. As many of you may know, I have been engaged in successful distance healing and malevolent cleansing for many years. Much of my work uses positive thought, affirmation & visualization - as well as certain degrees of divination and personal spirituality. Testimonials from past clients can be found here. I’m interested in your thoughts about this venture and if you believe that this type of presentation would be helpful, and enjoyable, to the listeners. Thanks. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
In the Search for Alien Life, Scientists Must ‘Expect the Unexpected’
Sasquatch Spotted by Woman in Ohio?
Invasive lizard species could turn Georgia into a breeding ground; efforts mount to eradicate tegus
Shrew Knew? Completely New Mammal Species Found On Remote Island
Conspiracy Theorists Think These Elongated Skulls Are ‘100 Percent Alien’
Glimmer Man Encounters in Missouri and Sweden Forests! Two first person reports. | BXP A168
Strange True Dogman Encounters from Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania Intense | BXP A167
Camping is Creepy, Frightening & Dangerous Utah, Tennessee, Washington, Arkansas Reports BXP A169
PODCAST - Lon Strickler's ARCANE RADIO - Stan Gordon - Pennsylvania UFO, Bigfoot & Anomalies Investigator
PODCAST - WILD BUE YONDER with David Ellis of the Olympic Project Bigfoot Research Amy Bue
PODCAST - Jack Cary's PARANORMAL PLANET Dogman, Bigfoot and our Military WHAT ARE THE BATTLE LINES?
PODCAST - FROM BEHIND TALL TREES M.K. Davis Bigfoot Researcher, expert Bigfoot Image Film Analyst
PODCAST - COSMIC TRAFFIC REPORT Astrological Tips for Surviving and Thriving the Mercury Retrograde
PODCAST - ANIMAL COMMUNICATION Things Your Pet Wants You to Know! Why is your pet acting strange?
David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP
David Eckhart Explains an Alien Entities Encounter in Frame by Frame Video | BXP
David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP
Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal
Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read
'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. We also offer high quality LIVE VIDEO BROADCASTS & PODCASTS. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information. Keep up-to-date on new shows and features at Beyond Explanation Community
The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon
Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon
----------
This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.
Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved