Crossing Into Another Dimension While Hiking Near Circleville, Ohio

A group of friends were hiking near Circleville, Ohio, an old town that didn't seem to exist in their reality. Many strange things begin to occur, leading one of the group to believe that they entered into another dimension.
The following account was forwarded to me by a colleague:
It was mid January, 2014. Michael and some friends had decided to do some camping. It was still quite chilly out but he felt it would be fun to do some winter camping as he had never camped before and wanted to experience it.
The friends all drove their own vehicles up to the woods in an area outside of the town of Circleville, Ohio. During the first night, Michael recalled that a bunch of the guys began speaking about an old abandoned overgrown mining town about three miles away from where they were camping. This supposed ghost town, which was said to be haunted, was also named Circleville (an early iteration of the Circleville?). They discussed hiking out the next morning to go see it.
The next morning came and they gathered some things and drove their cars up to the trail entrance and began hiking. There was a small river with a large log across it (fallen tree). They used it to get across and then began through the woods, coming out onto some old out of commission railroad tracks. They were then to follow these tracks three miles and it would take them right into old Circleville. They started walking.
After some time, it dawned on them that they had been walking much longer than three miles and they began to wonder if they had somehow walked past the town and not realized it. They decided to turn around and go back. In the distance, they heard a train whistle, as if a train was coming down the tracks. They kept hearing it but it never got any closer. It always seemed to be the same distance away. They wondered if it was the wind playing tricks on them.
When they got back to the river, the guys were shocked to find that the heavy log they had used to cross just an hour earlier was now gone. How? They decided to follow the river down to a narrowing. They then saw something that baffled them. Despite it being absolutely freezing and winter, there was an old woman floating/swimming down the river dressed in some kind of old bathing suit. All five of them thought it strange (even creepy) but they assumed that she knew what she was doing and they carried on. Michael noted that she appeared normal looking with a scar on her chest and a mole on her face. They all got a weird vibe from her, like there was something off about her. Michael believes, in hindsight, that she was some kind of 'forest witch.' They brushed it off and continued on until they found a spot where they could cross.
Back at camp, they continued to talk about the woman and were a little freaked out. That night, strange things began to happen. When they slept, all five friends dreamt about a sign which read “Half Mile to Circleville,” something they found odd. A shared dream? Through the next day, they began to hear a woman giggling in the forest though there was nobody around for at least a half a mile. Michael's friends also began seeing shadows moving in the corner of their eyes and they got the feeling as though they were being watched.
When night came, Michael recalled that he was quite cold and decided to sleep in the backseat of his car. He remembered being woken up by the feeling of his car shaking. He looked around but saw nothing. He went back to sleep and it happened again. This time when he woke, he could see five figures standing around his car. He thought at first that it was his friends but then realized that there was five of them (amorphous black blobs with vaguely human-like shapes). One stood hunched over the hood looking in, while the others stood around the side. The door of his car flew open, suddenly, and Michael was pushed out onto the ground. He was terrified. One of the entities, the one near the hood, walked over to him and as it did, the other four seemed to somehow walk into it, merging into one, becoming a single towering seven foot tall entity with glowing eyes and a face (nose, mouth, brow etc.). Michael notes that he could not understand how this was possible and wondered in his mind what this thing was that could do this. It then crouched down and looked directly into Michael's eyes. It then said to him, “You are so close.” With that, it raised up and walked back, eventually fading into the darkness. It was gone and Michael was left petrified. For reasons he did not understand, he elected not to tell his friends or leave, instead remaining awake in his car the remainder of the night.
The next morning, the friends all revealed to each other the strange things they had been seeing and experiencing (the dreams, the shadows, the sounds, etc.) and they decided to leave that morning. While heading out, Michael observed the large entity he saw that night before standing in the tree line watching them leave. To this day, his one friend still has nightmares about the old lady in the river and does not like to discuss the events of the trip.
Michael thinks that, looking back, when they began down those tracks, that might have actually made it to Circleville (possibly walking through some sort of dimensional doorway) which then manifested all the high strangeness that followed (the witch lady in the river, the shadows, the shared dreams, the giggling and even the entities). He thinks that when they came back to the river and found that the log was gone, it was because they were not in their version of reality anymore but one possibly from another time, which would explain why they could hear the train (a train from another time, possibly). When asked what the creature meant by “You are so close” Michael believes that either it was telling them that they were very close to “Circleville” or they were close to stumbling upon something else that might have been important. He does not know.
Source: REAL Supernatural Encounters Podcast, (RSE) Ep.38/ Michael's Camping Experience (5 figures stood around my car & morphed into one big one), Published on 14 May 2021
*****
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
ARCANE RADIO - Shannon LeGro - Paranormal Researcher, Author & iNTO THE FRAY podcaster
Join Lon Strickler he welcomes Shannon LeGro well-known paranormal researcher, author and iNTO THE FRAY podcaster to Arcane Radio this Friday May 28st at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT. Shannon LeGro has been interested in the paranormal since she was a teen, after her own personal sighting of something truly anomalous. And, although it’s not what her encounter entailed, one of her passions is the subject of Sasquatch. She strives to bring a fresh perspective and an open mind to the most intriguing mysteries in our universe. She is the host and producer of the popular podcast, iNTO THE FRAY and can also be heard as a guest host on the show, Midnight in the Desert. You can also see her in the Small Town Monsters production, 'On the Trail of Bigfoot' and 'On the Trail of UFOs.' Her weekly show, iNTO THE FRAY has Shannon speaking to witnesses of cryptids, UFOs, and various aspects of the paranormal. She has co-authored books on both Bigfoot and the paranormal, and founded Beyond the Fray Publishing. Shannon's website is - https://intothefrayradio.com/ and her YouTube channel is at https://www.youtube.com/c/iNTOTHEFRAY
On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey Gets Digital Release Date
Marilyn Monroe’s Death Linked to UFOs and Aliens, New Book Suggests
A Strange South American UFO Cult and a Mass Vanishing in the Rainforest
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved