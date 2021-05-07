Bizarre White Hair-Covered Humanoid Encountered in Alexandria, Virginia

The Alexandria, Virginia witness encountered a small-bodied humanoid with short white hair, a bulbous head and long lanky appendages. Was it a crawler or something entirely different?
I recently came across the following account:
"This happened one night in Alexandria, Virginia about 4 years ago. I don't live there anymore so I don't care about specific locations here. Also there is no history of mental illness in my family and I've never had any issues with hallucinations.
Anyway, one night I decided to drive up to the 7-11 for an apple fritter. It was 2:30 am and I was wide awake. My toxic relationship had just ended like 2 minutes prior, so I was kind of stoked. So I hop in my car and when I get out to the main road it was absolutely dead. I was the only person on the road at that time on Franconia Rd., for those interested. I drove onto the left turn lane to go down a little side street that took you behind the 7-11.
As I'm starting to cross the oncoming lanes I noticed some weird shape moving next to my driver side door. So I stop and look out my window and I got a really good look at this thing. It was trotting (only word I can think to describe it) on all fours. Its body was about as big as a one year old baby's but its arms and legs were really long and skinny (like maybe 2.5 to 3 ft. long). It had a bulbous head on a skinny neck and was covered white hair that looked short and bristly. The thing that got me is the fact it had hands and feet.
So it continues to trot diagonally across the intersection until it gets in my headlight beams and when it does it takes off fast as hell. Its stride was so long and it covered so much ground in such a short time. It got at least 50 yards away from me and jumped into some bushes next to the palm reader behind the BP station. I have no idea what it could be. Has anyone else in the DMV area seen anything like this? XC
NOTE: I don't know what this witness observed, but the Northern Virginia suburbs have been a hotspot for bizarre humanoid activity over the past several years. Any thoughts? Lon
