Possible 'Winged Man or Angel' Seen After Motorbike Accident

2 friends witness a serious accident at night involving 2 motorbikes in Marquez, Philippines. The main witness saw a figure that looked like a winged man. Was it an angel?
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"This story happened when I was in college (in Marquez, Philippines). When I was in college I lived in a separate house from my parents, my step dad and my mom. They bought a house for me, close to where they lived. My friends always did sleep over at my house.
One night a friend of mine visited me and asked me if he can sleep at my house for the night. So I said yes, because they always do that. We chat for a moment and then we decided to go out and buy some drinks and cigarettes. When we go out we noticed that the night is so beautiful, with clear sky. You could see the stars and the moon shines so bright. So we decided to walk from my house to the convenience store. Like 7/11, but it’s not 7/11 because we don’t have 7/11 before here when I was in college.
So were walking and chatting at the side of the road when suddenly, we heard a loud sound. the sounds of speeding motorbikes. So we looked at the road where the sound is coming and we saw two motorbike’s racing each other. The passenger of one motorbike is a man, a little girl and a pregnant woman. And 2 adult men are riding the other motorbike. So they are racing. Then suddenly the other motorbike gets too close to the other one and hit the back and they crashed. When we saw that happened me and my friend ran towards them to help.
I ran towards the motorbike where the little girl is riding because I’m concerned about her. As I get closer to where they are all I can see is smoke. Then suddenly I saw a figure standing. This figure looks like a man. I thought that it’s just one of the riders. But as I looked carefully this figure had wings. All I can see is this figure’s back his not facing towards me. Then it disappeared. So I continued helping.
The first one that I pulled to the side of the road is the father. He's awake but had a big cut on his forehead and I can smell the alcohol and he keeps on saying 'I’m sorry, I’m drunk. Help my daughter and wife.' Then the second I pulled is the little girl. I carried the little girl and put her at the side of the road beside his father. When I looked at the little girl, she had a broken right leg and right arm and pass out. So I go back to get the mother and I’m shocked when I saw her. She was standing at the spot where I saw the winged figure. But she’s not there when I’m helping his husband and daughter or maybe I just don’t see her because of the smoke.
I ran to her and first thing that I do is asked her if she is wounded or injured. But she’s just crying. She’s not responding to any of my questions. So what I did is I checked her hands and head if she had any wounds or injuries but to my surprised I don’t see any wounds, blood or even a scratch on the pregnant woman. Then the ambulance arrived and helped them.
After that my friend and I went to the convenience store and buy what we need. We smoked a lot that night. Then in the morning we got invited to the police station to give our testament to what happened and I asked the police what happened to the family. They told me that the pregnant woman is okay but the father and daughter are still recovering. The police informed us that the other 2 motorbike riders that the involved in the accident are friends of the injured man. They came from the same party that night and that they were all drunk that time.
My only question is...how come his husband and daughter are injured but the pregnant woman doesn’t have any injuries? B
