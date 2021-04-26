Troll, Bigfoot or 'Glimmer Man' Roaming Woods in Gubbängen, Sweden

2 Swedes are in a nearby woods when they begin to hear strange noises around them. They suddenly experience an orb sighting, followed by an attack by an unseen beast or force.
I recently came across the following account:
"A friend and I went to the woods to barbecue over a fire as we do now and then all year around. I live in Stockholm, Sweden and the woods we go to lies next to a lot of apartments in Gubbängen. I have always been into the Sasquatch/Bigfoot subject and I know it is real. We have them here in Sweden as well, what people refer to as trolls here is the same as Bigfoot or Sasquatch, same being different names. However, my friend and I went into the woods to a specific place we always go to when we make our fire, barbecue and drink beer.
After a while when the fire was started, I grabbed a big stick went to a tree and knocked it hard three times.10 minutes pass and further into the woods a see this orb just appear and hovers about 3 meters off the ground. I stare at it and I think to myself that is not a person with a flashlight or anything like that at all. The orb just hovered at the same spot and then disappeared. I thought to myself weird shit is about to go down.
Time passes and darkness has fallen over the woods. We sit in front of the fire when we hear a weird noise. My friend asks if I had heard that. I looked over the fire into the darkness and saw two yellow eyes glowing in the darkness staring at us. I said do you see those glowing eyes staring at us? He confirmed that he did. That is not a human or an animal I said and he agreed. We stared at it for 30 seconds when it suddenly moves away almost floating, leaving traces from the glowing eyes. I was creeped out.
One week later we go to the same spot and its dark. The fire is lit when we suddenly start to hear tree breaks from the woods - thick tree breaks. It starts from the left and moves to the right and circles around us. The tree breaks keep moving around us and gets closer and then gets quiet for a couple of minutes. All of sudden 15 meters to the right of us a big f*cking tree break echoes through the woods. My friend quickly stood up when this 5 meter long log crashes into a big rock behind us. Suddenly something then appears behind us and smashes the log with another log. We jump back and away! This thing hit the upper part of the log which means that this thing was huge and strong as hell. My friend turns on the flash light and looks around, we see nothing and its quiet. When we walked around in the woods, we were loud as hell, twigs breaking and tons of other sounds under our feet. But this thing moves fast, silently around us. That's the scary part as well. We were scared as hell and quickly left.
One other time when I was walking on a track two stones comes flying from above and lands in front of me. I look up into the trees and see this transparent shaped thing in the trees and then it just disappears." G
