The Real 'Resident Aliens' - Part I
By Raymond A. Keller, PhD, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” the author of the international awards-winning Venus Rising Series, published by Headline Books and available on Amazon.com, while supplies last.
Actor John Tudyk as the shapeshifting extraterrestrial in the Syfy Channel’s new hit series, Resident Alien. See https://www.joblo.com/movie-news/resident-alien-alan-tudyk-syfy-series-new-trailer. For a full disclosure on real “resident aliens,” read the Cosmic Ray’s series of articles on this website.
As an “old school” science fiction aficionado, I found myself strangely attracted to the Syfy Channel’s new series, Resident Alien, which comes across as a dark comedic blend of the Starman movie (Columbia Pictures, 1984), featuring Jeff Bridges as the extraterrestrial, and the My Favorite Martian situation comedy produced by CBS Television from 1963-1966 starring Ray Walston and Bill Bixby. Resident Alien is based on the comic book of the same name produced by the creative writing and art team of Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse over at Dark Horse Comics.
The new science fiction series follows Harry, an alien who crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town doctor in Colorado. Resident Alien stars Alan Tudyk as the shapeshifting extraterrestrial, a veteran of such sci-fi productions as I, Robot, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Rogue One and Doom Patrol, where he played a wide variety of roles. According to a television survey conducted by NBC-Universal, the premiere episode of Resident Alien reached 9.3 million viewers. The popular program has already been renewed for a second season.
It was the popularity of this Syfy program, Resident Alien, that inspired me to write the following article, insofar as many readers of my Venus Rising series of books have expressed an interest in knowing about the real resident aliens that thrive in our midst. Hope you enjoy and find illumination in the following series of articles from my exclusive Venus Files. - Cosmic Ray
They live among us…. The Reptilian Aliens. See https://www.deviantart.com/shaxer/art/Lizard-People-Reptilian-Alien-3D-Sculpt-Zbrush-765768023.
Scary Reptilian Aliens: “Be afraid….Very afraid.”
As early as 1953, the prominent anthropologist, Dr. George Hunt Williamson of Prescott, Arizona, warned about reptilian aliens from the vicinity of the Orion nebula arriving on our world with evil intentions toward all of us humans. He outlined this information in Book 3, Chapter 6, titled “The Intruders,” in his opus work, Other Tongues - Other Flesh (Amherst, Wisconsin: Amherst Press). Wrote Williamson: “The nebula of Orion is within our own galaxy and is a diffuse nebula…. “and, “The ‘Serpent People’ of ancient legend are believed to have been Orion intelligences projected Earthward. Is the fabulous ‘Rainbow City’ under the Antarctic region a central location for such projections? ‘Serpent People,’ ‘Anti-Christs,’ or ‘Intruders,’- they all represent the same thing: negative polarity.”
The good space people, primarily from the planets Venus, Mars and Saturn in our own solar system, then went on to describe the modus operandi of the evil beings from Orion, which Williamson relayed to inquiring minds on Earth in his conspiratorial book, Other Tongues – Other Flesh: “Orion is the great hunter of the Universe. It is gorgeous in the skies and men of Venus know it very, very well. It is somewhat erratic; and like a great hunter, it is always after its prey- especially Taurus the Bull. Orion is surrounded by small round-ball bodies. These are always in action between the Sun of our solar system and Orion. They are always ready for action and looking for trouble. Orion disturbs other planets and keeps them from operating in the correct manner. Also, Orion is not too highly evolved scientifically because they use the old-style craft. However, they are masters at projection.
“Orion interferes and holds back. People of Orion are not our kind of people. They do not belong to our Confederation. They interrupt and are unruly. At present time, there is a small group of people on Earth working for Orion. These people are sometimes small in stature with strange, oriental-type eyes. Their faces are thin and they possess weak bodies. They come among you to disperse all things not in keeping with their own ideas. They upset our plans. They run amuck and we avoid them. They prey on the unsuspecting. They are talkative; they astound intellects with their words of magnificence. While their wisdom may have merit, it is materialistic, and not of pure aspiration toward the Creator.
“We have our own personnel who watch over these pirates of Creation. They have their own Council and the Orion Confederation; but they know little through their own ingenuity for they are the universal parasites. Disturbers, negative elements- soon they will be eradicated. Watch out for controlled persons in your midst. Our personnel will spot them and you will be informed of them. They come often in disguise; but we of the Confederation are never deceived. We know them!
“The Orion people are the Intruders in your world and they come from planets belonging to countless star-suns engulfed by the nebula of Orion. If the Orion beings fail in their mission of disturbance, they return not to Orion, but to Sirius. This is their cycle of return. They must learn the Great Path. They will learn; but in the meantime, w will not have them disturb our preparations and plans for the Earth planet. We try to help them and suggest work to aid them; but they are a stubborn race.
“They cannot enter your atmosphere usually by spacecraft, but they can and do reach the Earth world by projecting their intelligence into weak Earthly bodies which they completely control for short periods of time in order to perform their disturbances. Watch for them. Their numbers increase as the ‘sorrows’ of Earth increase. They will persist, but they will not succeed. But we will succeed, for our mission of the Creator’s authority and by His will we shall prevail. Worry not about these Orion influences if you are counted among those who serve the Infinite Creator. Pity them. Love them. Pray for them. Do these things, for those from Orion and those who serve their interests know not what they do.”
From this cosmic awareness, we come to understand that an effort has been continually underway among the agents of the Confederation of Light, which is led by the Venusians, to contain the influence of the Reptilian beings from Orion who were, essentially, snatching- as they could- the bodies of Earthlings by downloading their own intelligences into their brains, hence taking over their minds. From at least 1953 until the rapid rise in alien abductions beginning with the well-known Betty and Barney Hill case in rural New Hampshire on 19-20 September 1961, it appears that the Reptilian agenda was kept in check by the Confederation of Light. Interestingly, it was at this same time that the good news of the contactees was eclipsed by these horrific tales of alien abductions, complete with probe insertions and abusive medical exams, to include the embedding of implants by the nasty aliens for longitudinal surveys of their victims.
As the contactee era was coming to a close, some in the ufology community sensed this emerging trend toward further Reptilian disturbances. In a letter dated 10 March 1959 to Gray Barker, publisher of the Saucerian Press in Clarksburg, West Virginia, UFO investigator George F. Haas of 2418 Dwight Way, Berkeley 4, California, wrote: “I am doing research in anthropoherpetology, that is, in the study of the Serpent Race or the reptile man, the anthroposaurian, the man-like snake. Reference to him is found in the legends, myths and fables, and in the religions of almost all peoples in all lands and ages.”
Haas informed Barker that he was, “now turning to the flying saucer or UFO field in search of traces of him (the serpent man) and I thought perhaps here you could help me.” In this regard, the ufologist specified that, “I am looking for UFO sightings or contact cases where the occupants are described as having Reptilian characteristics. A perfect example is the Braxton Monster case that is described in the United Press story (page 16 of your book, They Knew Too Much About Flying Saucers) as a ‘half-man, half-dragon,’ and with a foul odor.”
By the 1990s, the English conspiratorial theorist David V. Icke popularized the idea of shape-shifting Reptilians from another dimension in outer space controlling the Earth’s social-political-economic system through a matrix of mind control.
See https://www.redbubble.com/shop/reptilian+stickers.
(Editor’s Note: Keep reading this series for Part II of the Cosmic Ray’s Real “Resident Aliens,” where he explores the appearance of four flying saucer occupants at a South Pacific mission school. - Lon)