Texas Mother Concerned About Son's 'Pale Humanoid' Encounters

A concerned mother inquires about encounters that her son and his friends have had with a pale humanoid in the rural area around they're home outside of Houston, Texas.
I recently found the following inquiry:
"I'm a concerned mother. We live in a small town, considered semi-rural, over an hour outside Houston, Texas. My son is 14, his two best friends 13 and 14. They are ‘country’ kids who fish and explore the creeks around our neighborhood almost as much as they play video games. (They are into fishing, camping, bushcraft - just really outdoorsy teens who keep out of trouble and go fishing a lot. Good, honest kids.) Our neighborhood is about 150 acreage homesites with the smallest being 1 acre and the largest around 20 acres. Lots of woods, tall pine trees, and creeks. The neighborhood is basically surrounded by wooded flood plain where nothing can be built and lots of intertwining creeks that flood in heavy rains. There are literally thousands of deer. Soil is sandy loam and height above sea level might be 600 feet so. No caves that I’m aware of.
Around 2 months ago my son came home and told me he had seen a glimpse of something in the woods. All 3 boys were at a part of a creek they had not frequented much before. My son glanced up and saw the nude, unusually light grayish skinned back of an extremely thin humanoid. It seemed to be 4-5 feet tall and moving away from them, slouching, moving in a weird, distinct way and on all fours with really long arms. He directed his friend’s attention to it but it was just a glimpse as it moved away from them behind some brush next to a large, thick old tree and just seemed to be gone. They didn’t hear it move off or see anything else.
The reason he felt comfortable telling me is because I had already warned him that there were things living in the woods that we share this planet with. My great-uncle, who lived to 83, spent his entire retirement “deer hunting” with little more than binoculars on his property in north central Texas. He clocked literal decades sitting in tree stands in the woods and once I was in my early 20’s, he told me there were “things in these old woods we don’t even know about but they’re there”. I’m certain he had seen things/creatures. I passed the verbal knowledge and warning onto my outdoor-loving son around age 12, in the hopes it would help him stay calm and not fear nature forever after if he ever saw anything in the woods.
Today my son and 13 year old friend were back fishing the creek, just the 2 of them. They had been exploring in the sandy creek bottom, crouched over looking at things in the water. They got hungry so they packed up their small gear items (minnow net, Easter candy trash) to head home. My son stood up while putting on his day pack and locked eyes with this gray skinned thing that was watching them. It was peeking out from behind a tree and as my son saw it, he said it ducked its head behind the tree impossibly fast.
My husband and I were outside our house when he rode up on his bike (the creek area is accessible from one of the neighborhood cul-de-sacs). His pants were fully drenched and he looked like he had fallen in or scrambled through the water and sandy banks pretty good. I sent him in to shower, suspecting nothing and kind of distracted by my need to begin preparing Easter dinner.
Later, when it was just us, he told me what had happened. The thing was watching my kid. My only child. He had told his friend that he had just seen it watching them and they immediately left the creek area, his friend clearly being able to hear the truth in the tone of my son’s voice and not wanting to stick around. But yet again, he described it as looking to be 4-5 feet tall and he said it looked like it had no mouth. It is small enough that it hasn’t terrified him, just kind of disturbed him.
All 3 boys have told me the creek in that area feels creepy but being teenagers, they seem to get curious again, overcome their hesitations and go back, even though I request they fish elsewhere.
Looking for some serious input here. Are these things dangerous?" CW
NOTE: I have contacted this individual with current information that I have on this phenomenon. Lon
