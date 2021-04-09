Friday, April 09, 2021

Southern Appalachians High Strangeness Accounts

5 different high strangeness accounts from the southern Appalachians, including a 'T-Rex' cryptid, a crawler humanoid and various UFOs and weird sounds.

Here are a few account that I recently came across:

"I've saw some weird looking thing about 10 years ago in Henderson County, NC while walking in the woods. There were 2 other witnesses. My dog followed it and never came back as well. Wish I had pictures, but it was as big as a black bear, but it crossed about 15ft in front of us. Craziest part was it in a pretty cleared out area of the woods but just appeared from nowhere. It made no sounds also. My description of the thing is it was black in color, had ears long like a rabbit, it ran hunched over but only on its back legs. It had like T-Rex style arms. Left no marks and made no sounds. Scared the shit out of us. I can still recall the exact place we were standing when it happened. I've never heard of a cryptid creature that meets the description though." N

-----

"In the mountains of western North Carolina, my sister was house sitting at a farm in the country. There was a pool outside and we were sitting at it one evening. The farm owner's dog was outside with us. The pool area was fenced in, but beyond the fence, it was really dark and you couldn't see much. We're talking and suddenly the dog goes to the far corner of the fence and starts growling. We're trying to call her back to us but something just on the other side of the fence growled. This growl made my blood run cold and we ran inside the house. I'm not sure what it was, but it was terrifying. Also didn't sleep that night because the house was so old and creepy. It felt like somebody was constantly watching." PD

-----

"I spent my summers in the southeast Tennessee tri-state are of NC, GA and TN. Saw lots of weird stuff. Saw lights three times that I cant explain. Moved erratically and slowly swept across broad valleys too low and too quiet to be a helicopter. Another time a friend and I saw what looked like three satellites moving in formation then the top and bottom started zig zagging and then shot off while the middle one shot off seconds after. Finally I was at a wedding on top of a mountain and some of the party kept pointing at a light. I swore was just a telephone tower then after hours of being stationary it slowly floats away. Some of the most serious mountain men you could meet have seen things they can't explain and I believe them more than any story you could read off the internet. I actually called into the monsters among us pod once if you want me to find my recording so you can hear them more in depth.

I have one humanoid story that was relayed to be my best friend. To preface, I have after much pressing heard him relay other stories or legends he has heard from his family and basically describing crawlers without giving them the name. He and another mutual friend were on a hike deep into a camping spot called Jack's River Falls in north Georgia. Once there they settled in for the night around a fire. They heard what they thought was a bear trudging on the out side of their camp. These guys are mountain folk, and not easily spooked, but they didn't enjoy the vibe that was in the air. They then heard this same sound but this time above them. They could hear whatever this large thing was jumping in the trees this time all around them staying in the top levels. Finally a large branch broke off and fell right behind them. This was enough to grow the fire as large as they could and keep their pistols on their side. They stayed up all night and got out of there as soon as day broke." FC

-----

"My experience was a long time ago. It was by the Lost Sea Cave in Sweetwater, TN. I saw a UFO once and freaked out. Found out later that my nephew had numerous visits from UFOs in the middle of the night. He would call for his momma, but she was legally blind (totally blind now, except for shadows). She said she could only see the lights. What has your friend been seeing? My sister in law said there was a lot of UFO and ghost sightings in that area." MC

-----

"I live in eastern Kentucky near the Tennessee border and we hear strange noises all the time. About a week ago we were outside after dark and heard something howling. This is where my family is from so we’re used to hearing all sorts of animals and howls, and we’ve heard this type of howl before but we have no idea what it is. It sounds a lot like a man yelling. Just like a 'AAAAAAAAaaaaa' kind of sound. But last week when it started we heard another one calling back to it. Just the way the second one sounded made us think it was younger/smaller. It’s also not unusual for us to see bright lights at night. Sometimes we see it through the trees and sometimes it’s like they’re appearing in our yard. I have a story of seeing a possible portal in this area too, but that happened about a year ago." BD

*****

If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments

*****

Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'

Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.

Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon

**********

Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel

ARCANE RADIO | Fortean Paranormal Supernatural Investigations with Carter Buschardt & Marcus Ellis

Join Lon Strickler as he welcomes Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research investigators Carter Buschardt and Marcus Ellis to Arcane Radio for detailed, first-hand discussion of recent investigations and reports of Fortean supernatural and paranormal happenings.

Marcus conducts most of his work in his home state of Mississippi. After seeing the Patterson Bigfoot film and “The Legend Of Boggy Creek” as a child he has studied the world of Sasquatch ever since. He is one of the lead investigators for the Mississippi based research group MBEST, Mississippi Bigfoot Evidence Search Team.

Carter Buschardt has been an investigator with BFRO for the last 12 years. Originally from Texas and currently lives in Missouri. He has had over 75 reports published to the BFRO web site and has interviewed over 200 witnesses and counting. He is an experienced outdoorsman and trained as an investigator for MUFON. He studied herpetology in college. Longtime special interest in Sasquatch long term habituation sites, burial research, infrasound, language and stick structures. Carter's recent book is titled 'Sasquatch: Evidence of an Enigma.'

Join us this Friday, April 9th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT -  Watch LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel or at Beyond Explanation on Facebook

Listen to our podcasts at the 'Beyond Explanation' YouTube channel

**********

TODAY'S TOP LINKS

The Roswell UFO Affair: The Men Who Knew What Really Happened

More on the Animal Mutilation Issue and the Secret Surveillance of the U.S. Cattle Herd

Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean’s St. Vincent

Mystery 'big cat' shows up on live TV in UK

Long-Anticipated Fermilab Results Strengthen Evidence For Brand New Physics

Five terrifying personal supernatural cryptid encounter reports from New Mexico | BXP A165

Roswell witnesses and strange events! Three personal frightening reports from then & now | BXP A164

Six Tales of the Fae - Terrifying and Uplifting Reports - First Person Encounters | BXP A166

PODCAST - 'Ask Lon Anything' - Update on New 'Indrid Cold' Investigation / Winged Humanoids - Introduction of 'Animal Communication Host Ann Marie Hoff

PODCAST - ARCANE RADIO Glimmer Man EXPANDED PERSPECTIVES Paranormal Kyle Philson and Cam Hale

PODCAST - WILD BUE YONDER - David Ellis w/ Larry Battson Wildlife Educator & Bigfoot Investigator Researcher

PODCAST - Jack Cary's PARANORMAL PLANET | Men In Black MIB and UFO Weirdness

PODCAST - FROM BEHIND TALL TREES - Bigfoot Encounter Truths, Phil Poling of Para-Breakdown

PODCAST - COSMIC TRAFFIC REPORT Knowing Twin Flames + Soulmates, April's Forecast, Readings

David Eckhart's Photographs of the Aliens and Entities Emanating In His Home | BXP

David Eckhart Explains an Alien Entities Encounter in Frame by Frame Video | BXP

David Eckhart's Encounter Alien Portal Sound Recording; Alarming, strange and frightening! | BXP

Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters

UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map

Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website

Donate to 'Phantoms & Monsters' at PayPal

Paranormal / Cryptid / UFO Books You Should Read

'Beyond Explanation' is a collection of first-person encounters, directly from the pages of Phantoms & Monsters. Please SUBSCRIBE and recommend to your friends and enthusiasts. Your support will help Phantoms & Monsters and Arcane Radio to continue providing you up-to-date cryptid/paranormal reports and information. Keep up-to-date on new shows and features at Beyond Explanation Community

The Facebook page can be found at Beyond Explanation on Facebook - Thanks for your help. I hope you enjoy! Your comments are welcomed. Lon

Explore becoming a member
BXP Member Premieres lets members watch and experience a new video two weeks early and together with the author and creator. It's like a movie or TV show premiere just for our members and with the opportunity to ask questions and learn more in a live chat. Click here for our presentation video that describes the advantages of membership.

Would your paranormal / cryptid group like to become an affiliate of Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research? By becoming an affiliate investigative group, we can forward reports to you from your area in which none of our team can physically investigate. If interested, send me an email at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com. The member / affiliate list can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Team / Affiliate Groups. Thanks. Lon


Join Research of Anomalous Phenomena on Reddit

Follow Cryptid Encounters & Sightings on Feedly

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard

Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix














----------

This blog and newsletter are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Please Note:

On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)

Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters / Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research.

Any use of our private intellectual research & investigation property on YouTube or other streaming services will result in an infringement complaint. This action could lead to a possible takedown and strike to your account.

----------

Disclaimer:

The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.

Fair Use Notice:

This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.

© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

Subscribe now!
Enter your email address and grab your free daily dose of
Phantoms and Monsters
You will only receive one email per day
PLEASE CHECK YOUR EMAIL AND CLICK THE LINK PROVIDED FOR SUBSCRIPTION AUTHORIZATION

Delivered by FeedBurner

Posted by at
Labels: ,