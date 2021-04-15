Reptilian / Lizard Humanoid Encounters & Sightings Reports

5 strange and disturbing Reptilian humanoid reports accumulated over the years by Albert S. Rosales, other outside sources and through my own research.
The following reports are from Albert S. Rosales and other sources:
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - January 1999 - late night
Eva Trent had fallen asleep when she awoke to a buzzing sound. Opening her eyes she was horrified to find two strange creatures standing on either side of her bed. The entity to her right was about 7-8-feet tall, weighed about 300 pounds, had apparently no clothing and seemed to have either crocodile or snake type skin. The creature to her left was identical in appearance but smaller in height and weight. They seemed to be communicating in a chirping manner. Each of the entities eyes glowed. Eva quickly discovered that she was unable to move. As she stared at the two creatures she found that either one or both were giving her instructions telepathically. The nature of this was seemingly for her to create mentally visual scenes of various kinds and then “they” proceeded to distort that particular pleasant scene in a perverse manner. Apparently the creatures were intent not only to observe her emotional reaction, but also possibly to feed off the energy that was produced. After awhile Eva began to mentally resist the mind manipulation and began to pray earnestly. A short time later she fell back to sleep. The next morning the witness found 5 of her music tapes grossly distorted as if extreme heat had been applied. However no evidence of fire or odor was present.
Source: Graham Conway
-----
Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil - February 1980 - night
The witness who for the past two to three months had been followed by three strange men wearing black suits, was standing in front of his house one night when a car drove up and the door opened. The witness apparently lost his will and was compelled to enter the vehicle; inside the same three men he had been trying to hide from met him.
They drove around for a while until they reached a wooded area outside the city. They stopped the car near a large hovering object that was encircled by a luminous ring. The witness and the three men then walked underneath the object and were hit by a beam of light. He suddenly found himself inside the object, sitting on a chair. Suddenly handles appeared on the chair that secured his wrists and an iron bar pressed his forehead backwards while another gadget held his neck. The three men then appeared and suddenly seemed to shed their skin or bodies and transformed themselves into green scaly reptilian like creatures with heart shaped heads. The beings interrogated the witness and spoke of upcoming global events. At one point a door in the room was opened and he was able to see human corpses hanging by their feet from hooks on the walls. Everything went blank after that and his next conscious memory was of standing next to a theater near his home.
Source: Antonio Huneeus, UFO Universe
-----
Location/Date: Bobadilla Air Base, Malaga, Spain - 1976 - night
While guarding an ammunition depot near a freight train a military guard observed a strange figure about 1.20 meters in height, black in color that was moving over the train tracks in a very quick and agile manner. Two guards approached the figure and pointed their rifles at it and it suddenly turned around and stared at the two men with two large bright red glowing eyes, it jumped up into the darkness and disappeared. Other soldiers at the base had seen a similar figure around the same time and strange objects over the area had also been reported.
One night, in the same base a soldier was given the task to guard a metallic cage, which contained a weird reptilian creature that emitted strange, grunting sounds. One night while standing duty a dark helicopter landed and three military personnel exited the craft, these proceeded to pick up the cage with the humanoid and left immediately. The guard described the humanoid as resembling a “reptilian penguin” with strong jaws and claws. It was about 40 cm in height. The guard observed that the helicopter lacked any identifiable markings on it.
Source: Jose Manuel Garcia Bautista & Rafael Cabello Herrero
-----
Location/Date: Vyborg, Russia - Summer 1999 - during daylight
32-year old Mariya was found barely alive, naked and injured on a highway outside of St. Petersburg. She was taken to a hospital where it was found that she had numerous cuts, bruises and other injuries. After initial investigation local militia came to the conclusion that she had been raped. There was a strange detail present; the lower part of her body was covered in an unknown substance resembling mucus or frogspawn.
When she regained conscious she reported that she had been staying with some friends at a country cottage when one day she decided to take a motorboat into the bay of Finland. She wanted to look at an island, which had the ruins of a former Finnish glass plant abandoned in 1939. Suddenly a dense cloud covered the sky, she looked up and saw a huge disc-shaped craft. She felt paralyzed with fear and unable to move. As the huge flying saucer hovered over her she lost consciousness. She does not recall how long she had been unconscious but she woke up feeling a terribly cold and fearful. She opened her eyes and found herself lying on a metallic table, completely naked. She was not tied and was able to move but soon noticed a bizarre creature leaning over her. The creature was lizard-like, with huge eyes. She saw many shiny instruments around her and 3 or 4 lights shone over her. Suddenly she felt the creature climb over her, touching her. She felt like screaming but her throat did not obey her. She felt everything but soon lost consciousness again. She regained consciousness in a hospital 200 kilometers away from where she had originally been. Her boat was found on an island. The mucus or mucilage like substance proved difficult to wash away from her body.
Source: 'Undeclared Visit' Nr # 2, 2000 and militia / hospital staff witnesses
-----
Location/Date: Houston, Texas - 1998 - late night
Pamela Stonebrook, the well-known jazz singer, whose first recorded abduction is dated 1994 (but she had earlier abductions, suppressed in her memory since her childhood) reported that she later had sexual contacts with a reptilian entity. The sex was very unlike any sex with any human man.
On that night she was sleeping when suddenly she awoke and found that she was having sex with someone beautiful “like a Greek God”. The man was tall, blond, light haired with a beautiful face. At first she thought that it was just a dream. But the sex was so furious that she closed her eyes and enjoyed the all-submerging feelings. When she again opened her eyes, she didn’t see the beautiful blond slender man but before her she instead saw a reptilian entity with scaly skin. At that moment she understood that the alien visitor was able to camouflage its appearance.
Afraid of the alien’s real appearance, she cowered back. But then she heard a telepathic message from her partner... “With me you are safe. We have been together forever, we love each other”. Maybe they had been together forever indeed but Pamela only remembered the encounters since 1998. Pamela described her reptilian lover as very sensitive and very intelligent, his body resembled that of the body of a snake, solid, but smooth, greenish or yellow-green in color. The eyes of the reptilian were larger than human eyes and she noticed different tints in the alien’s eyes---golden, red and brown. The alien’s eyes reminded her of a cat’s eyes, with vertical pupils, but very beautiful. His neck was massive and on the top of his head he had a crest and two openings and a small bulge for a nose.
Pamela finally was able to talk to her family and friends about her encounters and said, “Frankly speaking, I don’t care a rap if anyone would laugh at my story, because I myself would react the same way---before it happened to me.”
Source: "A Personal Experience; The True Story of a Jazz Singer and Her Extraterrestrial"
*****
*****
