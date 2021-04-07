Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Reported Blog / Website Issues
Hey folks...as some of you have noted, on the mobile web version of the blog, the text is blacked out. It's a glitch in the Blogger software. I cannot fix it...unless there are enough complaints made where Google will update it. May I suggest you use the post direct link on mobile (don't use the phantomsandmonsters.com URL on mobile), use a desktop or laptop, or signup for the daily newsletter. Thanks. Lon
Posted by Lon Strickler at 10:47 AM