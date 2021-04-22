Red-Eyed Winged 'Gargoyle' Encountered in Cortland County, NY

A Cortland County, New York resident encountered what she describes as a 5 foot tall red-eyed, membrane-winged 'Gargoyle' that stood in the road staring at her.
I recently received the following account:
"Several years ago I witnessed, what I believe to be, a Gargoyle.
I was driving home from work at about 3:30 am and I saw a 5 foot tall being that walked out in front of my car. I stopped with my headlights full on it and it looked at me. I saw it had wings like a bat, grayish in color. No hair. It looked smooth skinned and had red eyes. I didn't see any tail.
It stood there in my headlights for a few minutes, just staring at me. It then, very methodically, walked to the other side of the road (it was traveling from my left to my right). It kind of walked the way a monkey would walk, but was upright all the time.
I know it sounds crazy and my entire family still says things like, "what was you smoking?"
No alcohol or drugs whatsoever.
This happened in 1987 on Rt. 13 in Cuyler NY a small town in upstate NY (Cortland County).
I've been looking for someone that may have had a similar experience." JS
NOTE: this location has several state forests in the area and is located about 30 miles south of Syracuse, NY. Even though this is an older account, we may still follow-up in order to determine similar sightings in the area. Lon
*****
**********
**********
Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters
UPDATED: Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map
dependable service for me by keeping Phantoms & Monsters going. Lon
