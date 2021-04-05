Real Bizarre Encounters: Primate-Like Reptilian, Morphing Deer-Man & Small Skunk Ape

3 different encounters with humanoid / upright cryptids in Arizona, Florida and Delaware. A primate-like Reptilian, a morphing deer-man and a small Skunk Ape.
Here are 3 never published encounter accounts on my old database:
"About seven years ago in Sierra Vista, a little city in Arizona about 15 minutes from the Mexican border. Misfortune had hit hard and I had been homeless for about six months at that point.
So the usual schedule for me was to be awake until sunrise. The night's were cold and staying awake moving kept me warm, and the first rays of sunlight were so warm that I was able to sleep. I would only sleep for a little bit before I was back up and hitting a local charity for lunch. Cat nap through dinner, wake back up as the sun goes down and wander through the desert to stay warm until sunrise.
I run you through my schedule so that you know this thing happened during my normal operating hours while I was fully awake. It's not possible that it was a dream, and not likely to be my imagination.
So I had two routes, during the day I would be in town so I would be unarmed, but I had a straight edge sword back in my burrow that I had bought when I had a job, a car and a house. During the night I wandered the desert, and would often be exploring far enough out that I could no longer even see the lights in town. I would wear my sword sheathed on my back. A 'just in case' measure, and I'd really only ever used it to carve up Yucca stalks for the roof of my burrow.
Okay, setup complete. Here's what I saw.
I'm walking along, following the edge of a small wash, twirling a stick I found. I'd walked for about an hour to get there, so i was probably a good five or so miles from any human on the planet. I hear a 'thump thump' from up ahead, but there's some scruffy bushes so i can't see anything. Not wanting to sneak up on something dangerous like a mother javelina or bear, I take my stick and smack the nearest tree a couple times. Thumping stops, and about 30 feet ahead of me I see a head poke up from behind a bush.
A head I've seen before? Kinda? It had big eyes and tufty bits on it and was basically set up like any other primate face, but it also looked almost....Reptilian.
So I did what any normal person would do and grabbed my sword handle and yanked it. Well, it doesn't really work like that. I yanked it forward and accidentally broke the strap that kept the sheath on my back.
So here I am brandishing a sheathed sword at a lizard monkey, five miles from nowhere, and it stands up to a full height of four feet and bolts itself away from me with this ostrich person gait that was more awkward to watch than it was scary.
I went back to my burrow, but was always on the lookout for that thing." F
-----
"When I was 13 my friends mom was driving me home in their SUV. My friend sat behind the passenger seat and I sat in the middle (uncomfortable) seat.
Her mom took a back road that was fairly dark but quiet and residential (Lutz, Florida). Suddenly something came running out across the road left to right. The headlights illuminated the thing - her mom swerved and because I was in the middle seat I had a clear view of the road. It happened very suddenly but her mom was so rattled she pulled over at the next subdivision, turning back to me she said "did you see that?" Both our mouths were hanging open. My friend didn't see it because her view was blocked by the seat.
What we both saw was roughly 3 feet tall, walked on two legs, had human Caucasian colored feet that were mostly covered in thick brown hair. It moved quickly but in a stubby gate. It was almost like a gorilla and a hobbit mixed together. I didn't get a clear view of its face but from its reaction being caught in the headlights of a car startled it. It ran out of the woods on one side of the road into the woods on the other side.
Weeks later her mom took me aside and we discussed what we saw because she was so taken a back by what happened. I have no explanation for what this thing was." R
NOTE: Most likely a 'Skunk Ape'. Lon
-----
“I was 10 years old and visiting my paternal grandparents (Delaware, near the Pennsylvania line) with the rest of my family. They lived deep in the woods and I always hated it there, it felt like something was always watching, and was always eerily quiet. Like, not even crickets chirping.
My little brother and I shared a bed in one room on the ground floor. My brother would sleep at one end, his head against the window/wall, and I would be on the other, facing the window.
On this particular morning, I woke up first. The sun was brilliant, making the room gold through the curtains. And there, a silhouette against the window, was a deer with the biggest rack of antlers I had ever seen. It was right there, like almost pressed against the window in profile. I stared in awe.
And that is when it changed. In one smooth movement, it reared up on its hind legs and it was no longer a deer, but a man. There were only two men in the area, my grandfather and my dad, and it was clearly neither (Not sure if that made it better or worse). Grandfather was very built for his age, dad had a gut. This silhouette was clearly younger, muscular but not in the "like a brick" way my grandfather was. It exuded strength. And scared the hell out of me. It stared to the side for a moment, and then strode off with purpose.
I don't know what I saw. I want to believe it was just the groggy mind of a half awake kid. But I remember the fear slicing into me. I remember the feeling of something being out there.” KL
*****
*****
