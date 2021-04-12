Photo: Bizarre Cryptid Killed in Cerro Azul, Panama

This incident occurred in September 2009 in Cerro Azul, Panama. Apparently, this cryptid came out of a cave near a waterfall. It is stated that 4 children were frightened and stoned it to death. I'm simply looking for further information.
The discovery of a strange creature in Cerro Azul, Panama, sparked controversy among the people, for what some say might be a creature from another planet. Others simply believe that it is just an animal.
Two young men were having fun on the hill when they saw at the entrance of a cave a creature that was approaching them. They were frightened and stoned it to death.
Panama’s Channel 13 showed images of a strange creature that appeared the first week of September 2009 in Cerro Azul, east of Panama City, and that alarmed local residents.
According to Telemetro, there is a dispute that it is an animal and those who think it’s an extraterrestrial creature. No authority said anything about the find.
Telemetro said four children, aged between 15 and 16 , saw the “thing” coming out of the water fall and stoned it to death, afraid of being attacked.
NOTE: This was an interesting story behind this find, though there was very little information given after the reporting of the find. Even though this was almost 12 years ago, I would like more information if available. Any thoughts? Lon
*****
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon