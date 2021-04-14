'Men in Black' Visited Family After Reporting UFOs to USAF

A witness describes an encounter with 4 'Men in Black' that came to their house the night after a large group of UFOs were seen and reported to the nearby USAF base.
I recently came across the following account:
"I’ve always been pretty skeptical of things, but I do believe the 'Men in Black' if you will, are real in the way they have been depicted.
When I was a kid we lived on a country farm in the Midwest, very secluded. We had been seeing lights in the sky for a long time. But one night, in particular, they were so active that they finally started to worry my parents. My mom called the nearest Air Force base, one of the largest and most well-known in the country. She told them what was going on and that there were literally hundreds of craft swarming the sky. They immediately sent a fleet of freaking fighter jets to the air space around our house.
As soon as they arrived all of the craft cloaked or whatever to where we could barely see them. The jets turned around and left in a hurry, so my mom called the base back asking why they left. They told her that as soon as they got there ALL of their equipment had totally stopped working and they lost communications. Their navigation instruments and everything. But they assured her they’d be back to investigate. They sent choppers after that and patrolled the skies all night and morning but found nothing more that they told us about.
That next evening though, four men in all black dress suits came to our house. We were all in the living room when my mom greeted them at the door and invited them in. They immediately asked to speak to her alone and she sent us to our rooms to talk to them. They were, like I said, in all black and wearing hats and sunglasses, even though it was later in the evening and dark, which I thought was weird. They were all very pale, as well, all the same skin tone. It looked like their heads were bald under the hats. I didn’t see any hair at all. I mean, they all looked pretty much identical from what I could tell.
My mom just told us that she went over what happened the previous night a few times and they were persistent about asking if she was “forgetting anything” and asked a couple times if there had been any abnormal occurrences leading up to the night in question, even if they seem unrelated. My mom, knowing that quite a lot of odd things go on in the wilderness surrounding our farm, just played dumb because something in her gut told her not to drag this out or let them know too much. They told her not to mention anything from the past 48 hours to anyone until they figure out what is taking place in the area. They said they’re sure it’s harmless but wouldn’t want to cause a panic, it’s a small rural area and word gets around quickly. So they left and that’s pretty much it.
We got a call a few days later from someone at the base saying that they weren’t sure what caused the events of that night but said it was probably just an “anomalous weather pattern” or some shit. It wasn’t the weather, it was much more akin to a damn invasion. Weather my ass." BN
*****
*****
