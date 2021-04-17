Little Red Humanoid Under the Wooden Chair

An English child encounters a small red-colored humanoid in a fetal position under a wooden chair at home. When his parents investigate, the being disappears. 48 years later, the memory is still vivid.
The following account was posted in the MUFON CMS:
It was June 24, 1973 and I was about 10 years old. We lived at The Cottage, Woodfield Ave, SW16, which was located in a rural part of London.
I had been playing cricket with my Grandfather in the garden two days prior to the event and I’d hit a long drive over the wicket, smashing through a glass panel in the bay window of my parents bedroom.
On the day in question, I had been playing with my friend Bobby who lived opposite. I had been signaling him using my Major Matt Mason toy, through the hole I had made with the cricket ball. The glass cut through the cable and the toy fell into a bush below.
Later that evening I went into the bedroom, knowing that was the last place I remember having it. I rushed in, went past the wood armchair, round the side of the bed. I couldn’t see it, so went I back into my room next door and then back again to my parent's room. I went past the wooden chair I detected a warm dark little presence under the chair and assumed it was one of the cats.
Still on the hunt for my toy, I repeated the same search pattern and went next door again. Upon my third search of retracing my steps, I remembered I had broken the cord and it fell. As I turned to go and retrieve it I had a look to see which cat it was under the chair. I looked and stared, blinked, looked away in disbelief and back again. Nope, it’s still there. I did this a couple of times. It was still there.
Sitting in a fetal position was a small bipedal creature, like a small person with arms, legs, a skeletal rib cage and a stomach area that resembled ours when you suck your stomach up into your rib cage. It was the skinniest thing I have ever seen. I couldn’t see its mouth and it had jet black eyes that wrapped around each side of it head and did not blink. 'The entity was identical in colour to a hornet with shiny red skin. To me it appeared to be naked.
I said, 'Wow! What are you?' It didn’t answer.
I was really excited at first and asked ‘Can you talk?' It didn’t answer. I was tempted to sit in the same position but feared that I might be vulnerable to attack and was a little worried that it might bite me. I moved to the other side of the chair, a little nearer the door.
I asked, ‘Do you live in the garden?' It didn’t answer. I felt a quite self-conscious and a little foolish, like I expecting a response from a squirrel or a rabbit. This must be something natural that I have just not learned about yet. It was alive, naked and unthreatening. I had passed within a foot of it and it had not attacked me. It just stared at me with those big black eyes. I had considered capturing it and thought that might not be wise. I didn’t want to hurt it.
At this point I started to feel quite nervous and could only think, ‘Unknown. 'Unknown’ over and over again. I don’t think it meant me any harm and I regret losing my nerve and running downstairs to tell my father that there was a man in bedroom. Which is not exactly what I meant to say, it just came out wrong.
My father rushed upstairs closely followed by me. It had gone. When I explained, my mum looked freaked out and my father didn’t believe me. My mother said that children sometimes see things that adults can’t. Which was a polite way of saying that we don’t believe you. You are making it up. This made me feel foolish, so I suppressed this memory and put it in a box and forgot all about it.
I am 58 now and wish to state for the record, that even though I was not believed at the time. All of this is true."
*****
*****
