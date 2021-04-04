'Large Winged Man' Observed on the University of Alabama Campus

A student at the University of Alabama describes a 'large winged man' they witnessed on the campus. He posted an inquiry on a local message board and received responses of similar sightings.
I found the following account on a social thread recently:
A few years ago I was attending the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. I was walking back to my dorm at around 2-3 AM if I recall correctly. The sky was beautiful and filled with stars so I decided to lay my back in the quad to ponder about the universe's vastness.
All of a sudden, I see this massive black figure with wings about 75-100 yards above me swiftly and SILENTLY fly over and past me. At first I thought it was a bird, but the closer I looked the more It resembled a man with wings or angel. Impossible, I thought to myself as I stood up, looked in the direction it was going and briefly reassured I wasn’t going crazy by watching the figure disappear.
I ran to a man in the parking lot and asked if he seen it, but he wasn’t paying attention to the sky not to mention this thing was flying silently and was a silhouette. I was absolutely baffled for a week afterwards. The day after, I used this experimental app that is like a local/global chat room. Meaning anybody can post something, but it was only local (1 mile). It was in Tuscaloosa, so it was very active. I posted onto this app if anybody had seen anything strange at around 2-3 AM (I mentioned the exact time in the post, but I can’t remember now because it was a few years ago). Keep in mind I DID NOT mention if anybody had seen anything weird in the sky. I DID NOT mention if anybody had seen a figure with wings, etc. I simply asked if “anyone has seen anything strange at around 2-3 AM on Sunday (or whatever day it was, I believe Saturday) verbatim.
To my surprise and relief somebody mentioned they saw a large winged figure flying silently in the sky with big red eyes (I have chills right now). I thought 'hmm,' this guy must be tripping, but then 4-5 more people started to mention and describe what I witnessed. One person said it was standing in front of a building with red 'laser' eyes.
I did not see the red laser eyes, but the fact that multiple people mentioned what I had seen (I large winged figure flying/standing) without me mentioning any details other than “has anyone seen anything strange around this time on this day” is enough proof for me to believe what I had seen with my own eyes, and will never forget.
After doing research on this “red-eyed winged man, I came to the conclusion that I had an encounter with “mothman”, and strangely enough I encountered a moth graffitied under an overpass taking a less beaten path.
My roommates and people I mentioned it to said I was crazy and drunk, so I have kept this story to myself.
This gave me a whole new perspective on the supernatural, and was a reality check as to how much we do not know as a human species. Even though we make jets, guns and buildings that heighten our narcissistic ego, doesn’t mean we know everything about the planet we live on and or universe." DC
In response to this post, the following account was offered:
"My girlfriend has also seen something similar to this.
A large winged creature swooped from the tree line crossing the road in front of her truck one night. She said it was huge and dark, like you described. She’s sober and solid minded. Always has been. She grew up going to this area all the time.
This took place down a dirt road leading to a game preserve on Lake Erie, next to the nuclear power plants (Enrico Fermi NPP in Newport, Michigan). The nuclear reactors are visible from where this happened. Not sure if it’s related to that, but it makes me wonder.
I’ve heard a few other similar stories from the same area. We spend a lot of time there during the summer, I’m always watching for something.
Since I’m going already, I'll share the second one she saw. This is at the same exact location as the flying creature. About a half mile further down the road, where it ends at Lake Erie. It’s a huge swamp land protected from the lake with man made dikes. Built by the army in the 50s I think (around that time).
It was January and the dikes were frozen solid. Her and 2 friends decided to take a drive to see the frozen lake one night. They were all teens, all sober. They parked and started walking out over the frozen dike. There was a large pile of ice break, which isn’t very uncommon. About 50 yards from shore. They went to check it out. When they got to about 30 yards away, they noticed a large dark silhouette seated on the face of the ice pile. This object then slipped straight down and into the water, making an audible slide and splash sound. I’m assuming there was a hole in the ice formed by the pile.
They all ran. They all saw it. It wasn’t an otter. It was big they claim. Like person sized. They didn’t investigate ice pile for tracks or sign, or even for a hole, because they were terrified. There were no other cars in the parking lot.
I personally think it’s related to the flying creature." BW
