Friday, April 23, 2021

Large Glowing Red Eyes Observed Near Old North Coventry, PA Cemetery

A woman and her boyfriend are walking to her parent's house in North Coventry, PA when they encounter a set of large glowing red eyes seen in the distance.

I recently received the following account:

"The encounter took place in late July of 2018. It was late at night, I'd guess around 2-3am. My boyfriend and I were walking from town to my parent's house in North Coventry, PA which is located a couple miles outside of the main part of Pottstown. There's a short unpaved road down the street from their house called Cemetery Rd which has a few houses on it and has an apartment complex alongside part of it. There's a tiny cemetery on the side of this road across from the apartments that you can tell is old and is a family burial spot but I'm not sure which family is buried there.

The history in North Coventry was odd during the 1800's. There was a religious cult that called themselves "The Battle Axes" that lived in the area back then. They were all about nudity and sleeping with whoever you wanted to and ran around with axes. Weird shit like that. Whatever they did might be why the thing we saw is there or it might not be. Obviously I don't know. 

Anyway at the end of the road is the apartments and then it turns to the few houses. Then the road ends. We decided to walk down the road because it's a shortcut to get to the road my parents live on. We were walking along the road and it was well lit from the apartments. Once the apartments ended there wasn't anything lighting up the road. It was very dark. As we stepped out of the light into the darkness I had the weirdest feeling that I never felt before, but heard people describe. The best I can explain it is it got darker than dark.

Once I felt that I saw a set of big circular glowing red eyes looking at us from further down the road. It looked like it stood up from behind something because I could see it rise up and it wasn't there seconds earlier. We both stopped dead in our tracks and decided to turn around, but neither of us mentioned anything about what we saw. Walking fast we turned around and headed towards the apartments again. As we stepped into the light, I instantly felt safe.

We took another route and made it to my parents eventually. After a couple minutes I asked my boyfriend if he saw what I did and needless to say he did. He felt the darker than dark feeling too. I haven't been on that road again to this day and have no plans to anytime soon. I's like to know what we saw but I know I wasn't about to walk any further to find out." WW

NOTE: Theophilus Gates (1787–1846) founded a small cult that went by the name of “The Battle Axes.” They believed in free love and worship in the nude. Eventually, the cult was heavily censured by the local authorities and relocated from Montgomery County to a remote region in adjacent Chester County. I'm not sure what the witness saw, but it is doubtful that it is related to the cult activity. Lon

*****

*****

**********

**********

**********

----------

----------

