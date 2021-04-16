Giant Hooded Upright Canine Encountered in Virginia Beach, VA

A woman and her brother where out driving late at night in Virginia Beach, VA when a extremely tall upright canine in a hood and cape bounded across the road in font of them.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"10 or so years ago I was driving with my brother in Virginia Beach, VA. It was late at night and we were going to grab some food. We were the only car on this road (Oceana Blvd. near Ocean Naval Air Station) which wasn’t abnormal due to the time of night. The right side of the road was wooded with trees and on the left was a fence that ran parallel to the road.
A giant upright wolf-like creature ran full speed in front of the car. It came from the right wooded area and was booking it towards the fence. This thing was at least 12 feet tall minimum. It was hunched over running insanely fast on it’s back legs. The legs were bent backwards and extremely muscular. The only way I could describe it was they were bent backwards in a way that demon legs are depicted. The legs were furless except for near the bottom where there were patches of fur. It was wearing a brown hooded cloak that was tattered along the bottom edges. The hood covered it’s head and midsection leaving the legs fully exposed. Some sort of elongated snout was emerging from the front of the hood. It was square like a wolf’s and had fur. The thing never turned to look at us. It was running towards the fence, jumped and cleared it. I have never seen anything jump so high.
I spent the next couple of moments trying to process what I saw. I thought there was some kind of logical explanation, until my brother said “did you see that?” And described in detail exactly what I had seen. The only thing that differed was he saw what he described as long claws emerging from the front of the cloak.
Seeing this “thing” terrified me. 10 years later I am still terrified. Any ideas of what it was?" M
Update: The cloak and the backwards legs were something I really focused on. The cloak was cloth and I am certain it wasn’t fur or anything else." M
NOTE: This part of southeast Virginia (Peninsula) was dominated by the Powhatan people for centuries. Not sure of any upright wolf-like beings in their culture, but this particular region is known for other cryptids and unexplained activity. Lon
