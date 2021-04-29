'Frog People' Encountered in the Meadowlands, New Jersey

A young man, living in the Meadowlands, New Jersey, recalls an event where his 2 nephews encountered what they described as 'frog people' in their backyard.
"I have an interesting story that I’m not sure what to make of it. It wasn’t directly me but still creeps me out to this day. A few years back I was living with my sister for a bit. I was waiting to be sent off to boot camp (Marine Corps).
For reference, we lived on the third floor of a house in the Meadowlands, New Jersey. The backyard was pretty secure and you can look out the window and see what the kids were up to (Important for later). My sister had 2 boys at the time they were about 6 and 7. They'd go outside and play in the backyard all the time with some neighborhood kids. We are on the third floor like I said and every so often I’d look out make sure they are ok or go downstairs just to check on them.
Well, it was a Sunday evening about 6:30 PM and starting to get dark, so they are close to coming inside. I hear them scream! I look out the window and see the gate being closed. I bolt down the stairs as fast as I could...and get to the kids. The 7 year old is in shock and the 6 year old is shaking, but ok. I asked him (in a calm tone) what happened? All he said to me was 'the Frog People were talking to us.' I’m like WTF. These kids were good kids and didn’t really lie. I said, 'what do you mean?' He said, 'the frog people tried to talk to us and broke the lock on the gate. Then we screamed and they ran away!' I don’t know what the hell to make of it. But a few things are clear...the lock was broken and I know that there was a lock because I put it on there.
Outside the backyard led to a concrete area. When I looked at the ground there wasn’t much, but it had little bit of water almost like a trail.
I had seen the gate swinging closed, but I didn’t see anything. I did have a pretty big field of view but I may have overlooked whatever because I did bolt down the stairs.
What you think? What are these frog people? I’m new to this but still kind of spooky. I started to get interested since this happening. I will also say my one nephew does have a few 'problems.' now I don’t know if it’s related but he won’t talk about that day. The other nephew kind of just says he doesn’t remember much." LF
NOTE: Could these be similar humanoids that were described in the Loveland, Ohio Frogman encounters along the Little Miami River? Or is it more similar to this event? 5 Ft Tall 'Amphibian' Biped Encountered in Mystic Caverns, Arkansas. Interesting. Lon
