Flying 'Tentacled' Humanoid Observed in Navajo Nation, Arizona

2 Navajo sisters in rural Arizona both observed a flying humanoid near their home. The being had tentacles and flew through the air like it was moving in water.

The following account was recently posted on a social thread:

"My sister and I saw the same humanoid a few moths apart.

First sighting July 2019: I was on the phone with my boyfriend in rural Arizona (Navajo Nation). I was sitting in my truck at the time parked facing my house to the east. With him and I we would be on the phone until one of the other slept. This night it was him and it was around 10 PM. After I tried multiple times to wake my boyfriend up or to see if he was asleep, I hung up. After the call ended, I had this feeling like I was going to see something scary and I tried shaking it off.

I looked behind me to the west and towards the northwest is a lot with a giant streetlight in the middle of the property. In the area between the lot and my house is a ditch with some more space filling with that in the middle. But from the darkness, I saw this being come from the ditch and in contrast with the bright background of the lot, it floated and glided above the ground it seemed. The movements it made were really smooth and didn’t have any motor movement jagged like any normal thing. I was looking at it astonished I was seeing it because its arms weren’t like normal arms, they were fluid and almost were like tentacles. But it looked like water and its the tentacle arms moved with like a wave. The movement it glided was very fast as well, I was super scared and never experienced anything like it. I called it the Fluid Man to my family. I still see it when I think about it.

Second sighting, my sister in October 2019: Around 10 PM on a Friday night, my sister went outside to get some air since the wood stove can get a little hot when its filled with wood and coal. She went outside and then opened the door fast to tell me to come. I was sitting at the table across the living room and in the kitchen. When I ran over she said the thing was gone, and that she saw something “rise” up from the ground like a “zombie above the ground 20-30 feet in the air.” She made the movement of it rising from the ground in upward motion very exaggerated which made it seem creepier. It was in the same area as last time since if you go out my front door it’s looking west. She said it started flying after 2 people walking west on the road going the same direction. My sister is a very hard headed stubborn person who isn’t scared of anything, she’s super courageous and will do anything to keep us safe. She never shows any emotion and keeps a strong front like my dad. Her and I have a special relationship so I’ve seen the real her more than anyone and she’s my best friend. However, I’ve never seen her that scared and alarmed in my life. It scared me too cause it’s something I rarely ever see.

Both experiences were scary and it was weird they happened within months. I always hope that I never ever see it again. My sister always brings it up now and then on late nights." N

*****

**********

