Family Experiences 'Grey Aliens' Encounter in Red Canyon, New Mexico

A family camping in the Red Canyon area of the Marzano Mountains, NM encounter 3 'Greys' in October 1995. It is possible that they experienced an abduction and later confronted by 'MIB' types.
The following report was recently posted:
"My husband, I and our 4 year old son went on a camping trip to Red Canyon, New Mexico in October 1995. During the trip my husband pulled into a remote camping spot (remote but it had a concrete slab, outdoor grill, overhang shelter, trashcan. We parked our truck there. The truck had a camper shell we could sleep in.) We made a fire in the grill. Our son played around (never leaving the spot we parked in). My husband was startled while sitting by the fire by a huge elk that walked up very close. We soon turned in to sleep in the bed of the truck, inside camper shell.
Then at around 1 AM I awoke. I know the time because I was wearing an Indiglo watch and looked at it when I awoke. I looked out the slats of a small window in the camper, my son right next to me, husband on the other side of him, both sound asleep. Through the slats, I saw a bright white light through the trees, kind of in the distance, but close enough to see three silhouettes. The light and figures came closer, so I woke my husband and asked him to look also. He saw them, but said ‘Oh it’s just...’ I pointed out that don’t carry lights, and they were standing on two legs! He agreed. As we stared, they kept getting closer. This is where it got frightening.
At one point we could see them outlined very clearly. They stopped advancing toward us. I had shined a flashlight out at them to get s better look. Here is a description (this sight is burned in my memory and very clear!). There were three of them. Not sure how tall because trees were the only reference point. Not unusually tall or short. The heads were not shaped like human heads. Arms were very long; the hands hung down by their knees and hands had three fingers each. The faces were indistinguishable, so no detail. The striking features were the head shape, long thin arms and three fingers. The light began to swing back and forth and they started walking toward our truck again. The light swung like a lantern, I thought. But it got much brighter white, then turned orange. It flashed white, orange, white, orange and then they were VERY close. The light was super bright. I remember being so frightened, and suddenly got very sleepy. I remember thinking ‘I’m so terrified but at least I’m falling asleep and won’t have to feel it anymore’. It was blissful, like when you are about to go into surgery and the anesthesia hits suddenly.
The next thing I remember was waking up in our truck camper at 11 AM. (Again, I looked at my watch). As we rolled out of our camper to begin cleaning up our campsite to leave, none of us recalled the weird night sighting before. Then, two men rode up on horseback. I noticed right away they looked out of place. Having grown up in the rodeo and helping my dad ‘break’ wild horses, and riding them for years, I knew the gear, the clothing, the mannerisms, etc. of riders. These two men were wearing what looked like felt vests, brand new. The horses gear looked new, and the men sat very straight up in the saddles. They looked like actors portraying guys on horseback. I smiled and in a typical friendly, Texas way said hi! They looked at me sternly and one of them said ‘not many people come up here in this remote area. How was your evening?’ My husband answered it was fine, the sky was beautiful at night, we’re just packing to out of here. They never smiled, acted very official and just said ‘good’. I thought the exchange was weird, as country guys on horseback are always helpful and friendly. They left.
We packed up, drove down to a town called Mountainair, and our truck suddenly died. Just as we hit town. Hubby walked over to a junkyard close by to use the phone (pre-cellphone era). The guy there said oh you're in luck, he was an auto mechanic. He looked at our vehicle, said it would take maybe three days to get the part he needed, and pointed us to a little motel we could stay at. After truck was fixed days later we headed out.
It wasn’t until about ten years later, I was sitting at a computer and suddenly the memory of the whole incident came back to me. We literally had no recollection all those years of what we had seen. I thought that’s weird. I searched ‘Manzano Mountains, aliens’, but we had never talked about seeing them or even remembered seeing them. This was my first encounter (during the search) with the word ‘Greys’. As I searched more I saw pictures of supposed ‘alien’ beings and was stunned to remember and realize those three figures looked just like what I was seeing in articles. I learned there was an underground base in the Manzano Mountains (Red Canyon is in those mountains). I eventually read about ‘men in black’ who visit people the day after an encounter, usually in twos. I wondered if that explained the two unfriendly guys on horseback who appeared the next morning, and who did not seem dressed like real riders, and whose demeanor was unusual also.
My husband preferred to forget the whole incident, but once it came back in my memory, I could not. This is the first time I’ve reported it, other than to friends who would listen (but who likely didn’t believe or want to believe such a crazy story). Our son had no recollection of it. He slept the whole time. He did have a few strange occurrences a few years later. He said he felt like someone was outside his window sometimes, watching him. He also said he woke up upside down in bed sometimes and thought it was weird (his feet on the pillow where his head and been when he went sleep, and his head at the foot of the bed. None of that seemed important though until I read years later about others having those things happen after an encounter. Hubby has thrashed around in his sleep and screamed out, like terrified! ‘help somebody help me!’)
I just wonder, in the back of my mind, if we didn’t encounter real alien beings out there. No recollection at all of anything that happened after they approached our truck, the blissful feeling of going to sleep suddenly, and waking the next morning." Name withheld
NOTE: The Marzano Mountains have historically been a UFO / alien hotspot. Sounds like a possible abduction scenario. Below is a link about the area. There is a overall distance of 100 miles distance or so from the Manzano Mountains in either direction to Kirtland AFB, Los Alamos, Roswell and Dulce Base in New Mexico. Lon
Kirtland AFB UFO Landing / Sandia Mountains - Manzano Base Incidents
