Experiencer's Nightmares Result in Migraines, Paranoia & 3D 'Shadow Person' Encounter!

Strange and scary nightmares resulted in migraines, paranoia and an encounter with a blacker than black 3D 'shadow person' by a resident of Gillette, Wyoming.
The following account was forwarded to me by Kyle & Cam at Expanded Perspectives:
"My name is Sean and I live in Gillette, Wyoming. I wanted to share some ongoing experiences I’ve been having in my townhouse going back to when I first moved in around 6 years ago. I was hoping you might have some insight into what it might be. I have some ideas but truthfully I haven’t heard of many people experiencing what I have.
It started almost as soon as my son and I moved in. I started waking up late at night from a nightmare and each time it was different. Each one had similarities but the people in it were different plus the thing scaring me was also different. The one common theme was that I was part of a group of people who were being killed off by a common threat. One of the first nightmares was being trapped inside an old bar with my friends and it caught fire. I was the only one who survived. Sometimes I would be in a suicide cult or hunted by a serial killer. No matter the differences, they always ended the same: I survived but everyone with me would die. They were uncharacteristic of the typical dream or nightmare I would normally have. The strangest part for me was that when I woke up, I would have a migraine and I would wake up from every single one of these dreams. I went from having a migraine once a year to once every couple weeks. I thought perhaps fear was the cause of the headache but these dreams were the only time they happened. Then I thought perhaps there was some type of gas in the house affecting me but my son wasn’t affected. I went as far as getting CO2 detectors and having a friend check for radon. There was nothing. My house was clear.
Nine months ago, I woke up from one of these nightmares around 2am and my head started throbbing at once. I needed some ibuprofen and answer nature's call, so I jumped out of bed and walked to a floor lamp that was at the foot of my bed, to the left. To the left of the lamp is my computer desk and the lights of the modem gave off a soft glow. To my right, just before I turned on the lamp, I saw what I could only describe as a 3 dimensional shadow standing at the foot of my bed. It was shaped like a person who stood around 5 ft tall and the craziest thing was, the shadow was void of all light. My room was pretty dark but this shadow was much darker than that. I had a panic, half asleep moment where I thought I found an intruder in my home. I glanced to my left just long enough to turn on the lamp and when I looked back, he was gone. Right then I heard pounding footsteps at the end of the hall outside my bedroom and then go up a small flight of stairs. However, my bedroom door was still closed! I ran to the right, a couple steps passed where I saw the shadow, and swung open my bedroom door. I flipped on the hall light, running straight ahead, then turned right to run up a small set of stairs. I then searched my entire house, leaving every light on as I went. There was no one in my house, including my son (he was staying over at his mom's). All my windows and doors were shut and locked. There was no physical person that had been in my house that morning.
Soon after, I saged the house and had a friend pray for blessings. I still have the nightmares with headaches but only once every couple months now. My house has some haunted activity. Things will move or I’ll hear strange sounds I can’t identify but none of this activity seems malevolent to me. I can’t find the previous owners of the house and besides, how does one start a conversation like that? :) The biggest question is, what did I see that night? And is it the reason I’m having the nightmares? Perhaps you guys might know something to help?
Thanks for taking the time to read this. Feel free to use it if you want. Even my name and location. It’s all good. Take care and be well. - Sean
NOTE: is this a 'shadow person' haunting or something more complex? Lon
