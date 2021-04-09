Friday, April 09, 2021

Crater Lake, Oregon Bigfoot / Unexplained Activity Experiencers

I am posting the following email that I received from one of the producers of the Discovery Channel's 'Expedition X' TV show. If you are interested, please feel free to contact Margie:

Hi Lon

It was nice chatting with you today.  Again, we are putting together a Crater Lake episode for our 3rd season of Expedition X on Discovery. I'd love to connect with anyone of your fans & contributors who have recently (within the last 3 years) encountered what could be Bigfoot and/or unexplained paranormal activity - let's cast a wider net. 

Of course, I'd like to prioritize the claims which have evidentiary proof to back-up the firsthand accounts, but it's not required. 

If you wouldn't mind reaching out through social media, perhaps we'll get some great stories out of that. I sincerely appreciate the offer. Please let me know if you require any other information to move this forward.

Feel free to provide this email address and/or the phone number below in a private message to anyone who'd like to make contact. Thank you so much.

Kind Regards,

Margie Genin / Segment Producer

Circle the Globe Productions

MGenin@pingpongtelevision.com

323-533-1193


