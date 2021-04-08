Border Patrol Agents Enter a Bizarre 'Time Slip' Off I-10 in Texas

A pair of Border Patrol Agents are on an errand, driving east on I-10 towards San Antonio, Texas. In need of gas, they pull off the highway and then enter into a possible time slip. Weird incident.
I recently received the following account:
"Back when I was a Border Patrol Agent, I was sent out to El Paso, Texas to bring back a trailer full of equipment in the middle of January. My partner Dave and I were on duty but not in uniform since we had to load and unload the trailer ourselves. We stashed our pistols in our bags.
We left El Paso enroute to San Antonio, and then Laredo. As the sun was going down about half way between Fort Stockton and Sheffield we were running low on gas so we looked for a station. Not much out there. On the side of the road we saw a sign that said "GAS STATION" right before an exit. I pulled off I-10 and onto the feeder which went up hill and over an overpass. There was no side road, only one way to go.
Once we were on the other side of I-10 the road became narrow. Just about one vehicle wide and it was in bad shape. Pulling the trailer we had no where to turn around so we stayed on the road hoping the gas station was getting close.
The road dead ended in the parking lot of a store. It looked like something out of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre." There were two pumps with a bulb hanging down at the end of an electric cord. These were older style pumps with the numbered dials and no pay at the pump available. If not for the gas gage sitting on empty I would have turned around and left.
Dave said he'd fill up while I went in to pay.
I walked to the building, opened the door, stepped through, and froze. My hand automatically went to the spot where my holster would have been had I been in uniform. Inside the store were five or six men, mostly in overalls sitting in folding metal chairs around a black and white TV. The volume was way down and the picture looked as if it was in need of a better antenna. They all stared at me without so much as a word.
Behind the counter was a skinny guy dressed in only his jeans. No shirt or shoes. He was missing way too many teeth. I looked at the guys around the TV, then at the guy behind the counter, then back at the guys at the TV. I felt as if they were sizing me up for some nasty event in the near future. That small voice in the back of your head that tries to save you from time to time suggested I should leave.
I handed the guy behind the counter the government credit card and told him I wanted to fill the truck. He took the card and looked at it as if he didn't know what it was. Next he reached under the counter and pulled out one of those old style credit card machines, the kind you ran back and forth to make an imprint of the raised numbers on the cards. He had to look around for the right forms to place in the machine. Just as he was handing me the receipt Dave came through the door. He froze and I saw his hand go to the spot where his holster should have been. He backed out the door and I followed him as quick as I could without running.
Once back on I-10 we talked about what we had just seen and what we thought we had run into. We talked it over all the way to San Antonio.
A couple years later my wife had to go to San Diego and so as we were driving on I-10 passed Sheffield I began looking for the exit. There was nothing even remotely like the overpass we had used that night.
When I got home I looked on Map Quest and Google Earth but could find no trace of the overpass, the road or the station." ST
*****
*****
