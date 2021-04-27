Bizarre Night at Skull Valley Primitive Campground, Utah

A woman and her dog stop and spent the night at Skull Valley Primitive Campgrounds in Utah on their way to British Columbia. A series of frightening events ensued that night.
I recently came across the following account:
"My experience at Skull Valley Primitive Campgrounds in Utah absolutely terrified me and has ruined camping for me...possibly for good. Here's what happened.
The summer before last I took a road trip from my home in Colorado up the west coast into Canada, my northernmost destination being Fernie, BC, Canada as I have family there. I mapped out a series of free campgrounds to stay in instead of hotels. I loved camping and it would help me stay on budget as well. My boyfriend at the time also was traveling so we were planning to meet up in San Francisco and get to Seattle together. I was doing the first bit of the trip with just my dog, and my first planned campsite was a place called Skull Valley Primitive in Utah, owned by the Bureau of Land Management.
I found the site easily. The camping spots are up a dirt hill so I took the first site I saw as my car is not made for off-roading. I set up my tent without any issues and changed into my hiking boots. It was SO hot, I remember my poor dog had to have a cool towel-down after I set up camp because he just couldn't get cooled off. There were a ton of other campsites but hardly anyone using them. There were two RVs I came across parked super far away from my site, and I was definitely the only tent camper.
I decided to go take a hike around before the sun was down. The campsite is adjacent to these mountains that rise out of flat ground and have what appear to be cave dwellings carved in the face of them. I wanted to investigate so Teddy (my dog) and I started off in that direction. After only a few minutes of walking we hit a barbed wire fence. I didn't think twice about ducking under it and continuing onwards, I just didn't think it would be a problem.
Only a few yards after I had hopped the fence I stopped dead in my tracks. An eerie and unusual sound was coming from the direction of the cave dwellings. The best description I can give you is that it sounded like dozens of humans trying to howl like wolves. Like many people pretending to be a wolf pack, and it sounded like its origin was inside the caves themselves. My dog was as spooked as I was, and had already started running back to the campsite when I turned around. The sounds continued until I was well inside the camp perimeters.
The sun was almost completely set when I decided to let Teddy out for one last break. I was freaked out by what had happened and didn't want to be running around in the dark. Teddy is a dog that simply does not need a leash, he is never more than several feet away from me, so I didn't use one. I zipped up the tent and walked him away from our site...and then suddenly he was just gone. I couldn't see or hear any sign of him.
The sun had finished setting by the time I finally gave up screaming for him and returned to my tent, which had not been left alone. The tent had a broken zipper when I arrived, and my stuff was strewn about inside, though nothing was missing. I want to emphasize the fact that during this time period I noticed there were NO NATURE NOISES, no crickets chirping or anything at all and I felt what can only be described as complete dread, sheer terror. I was simply petrified, I've never felt so scared in my life. In fact I feel the same terror just writing this out, it's truly the most scared I've ever been and I will never forget it.
I decided to grab my taser and keep trying to find Teddy. After a bit longer of whistling and shouting for him I realized he was not coming back, so I headed into my tent. I used some safety pins I had to pin it closed since the zipper was now broken. This is where things get even weirder. As I lay there trying not to totally freak out, something started to violently shake my tent from multiple angles. I could feel it/them brush against my feet sometimes, and the shaking was relentless.
At some point, several hours later, I heard my dog outside the tent and peeked out. It was him! I quickly unpinned part of the flap and he hopped in. His behavior was definitely off, and he reacted to the constant shaking of our tent even more so than I did. Neither of us slept that night, and as soon as morning came we were GONE.
I called my (now ex) boyfriend on the drive out and recounted exactly what had happened. He started to Google the location and found out that the area I had walked into was actually the site of an extremely small and impoverished Native American reservation. His hypothesis was that they had been watching me and decided to f*ck with me after dark. I can believe this to some extent. It's somewhat plausible I guess.
Anyway, that's my story, it was the first and the last time I camped by myself during the trip, and sadly I have not returned to solo camping once since." TB
