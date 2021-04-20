Bizarre 'Mannequin' Encounter While Hunting Near Uvalde, Texas

A father and son are hunting hog on a private ranch near Uvalde, Texas. They come across a brightly clothed mannequin and suddenly become overwhelmed by dread and fear. Very weird. What are your thoughts?
I recently came across this bizarre account:
"This happened when I was growing up, around 2004 or 2005 when I was about 13 years old. It took place in a rural area, a good ways outside the town of Uvalde, Texas. The town itself was really small back then and not much to look at, it’s just one of those towns that really isn’t on the way to anywhere important.
My father knew someone who owned a deer lease that was about 1k acres (I think), down outside of that area and was complaining about a ton of hogs that were tearing up their land. Being open season on hogs in the south my dad thought he would surprise me that summer and take me down for a week to go hunting for them. Not only did that help him with networking for his job but also gave us some quality father/son time.
I remember the drive down there from Dallas was torture. It was about 7 hours in my dad's hard top jeep wrangler. That car was so uncomfortable, I hated it. All I had to do was either stare out the window or try and beat Super Mario Land 2 on my Gameboy.
The drive, obviously, took most of the day, so we got there in the early evening. The owner of the land had told my dad that he hadn’t had anyone lease it that year yet and the cabin in the property might be a little rough and dusty. I didn’t really care, at this point in my life I had been in Boy Scouts for a couple years and spent a lot of my free time in the woods or fishing with friends. Needless to say I was pretty comfortable roughing it.
So after unlocking the gate and driving to the cabin on the land we settled in. The cabin was pretty rough, dust and dirt everywhere, flies, etc. I remember that it looked like some raccoons had gotten into the cabin and crapped on the floor. After cleaning up a bit and getting the sleeping bags out then setting up the cots we decided to sleep. Something about that night was weird. I never was able to get comfortable enough to fall asleep for any restful amount. I couldn’t put my finger on why but I had that feeling of being watched.
I was finally able to drift off for what I guessed was an hour maybe. When we woke up it was early, about 7am. We decided to scout around the land for tracks and signs of hogs and find a good place to set up a blind. It was the summer and horribly hot in the afternoons so morning was the best time to be out and about.
After walking for an hour or so we came to area of trees, lightly dense, and luckily found some signs of hogs. Typical torn up ground where they had been rooting so we followed them into the trees. I was looking for more signs when my dad stopped me with his arm. I remember looking up and seeing someone standing about 50yards away, some of their body was blocked by trees.
This was private land so they definitely weren’t supposed to be there. We also had confirmation from the owner before we got to the lease that nobody was there, not to mention the gate was locked up when we first arrived. The person was wearing some bright colored red jacket. We slowly walked toward them. My dad called out something like, “hey, we're hunters! This is private land!” The person didn’t move at all, dead still. We were about 30yds away and could see that he was turned away from us with his hands in his pockets. Weird thing was that the person was in a ski jacket and what looked to be ski pants. Now this is Texas in the summer, it was about 98 outside by then. My dad called out again, no reaction. He told me to stay behind him and unsnapped the clip to his pistol holster (that’s all we had at the time since we were only scouting the area, the rifles were back at the cabin).
We approached the person's right side and then my dad told me to stay put about 20yds away. I stayed and crouched down, watched him circle around to the from of the man all the while talking to him asking if he was ok.
He finally passed around to the from of the man and my dad stood straight up with a confused look on his face. I called out and said, “what’s wrong?” And he called back saying, “it’s a mannequin.” I walked over to it while my dad stood there staring and as I got closer one thing stood out the most, the clothes it was wearing were brand new. No dust, sap, bird droppings, or signs of being outside for more than any more than day at most.
At that moment I looked at my dad and could see him get worried. Almost immediately after I felt that feeling again, like we were being watched and I knew my dad felt it too. I wanted to start crying, I remember feeling suddenly so scared. My dad whispered, “we’re leaving right now.” He grabbed my hand and drew his pistol. He scanned the area the whole way back while I was trying to hold back panicked tears. We got back as fast as we could, I was terrified so it felt like an eternity but in reality was only about 45 mins max.
After returning we packed up and beat feet. We drove back home that day, and didn’t talk much on the way back. I remember right after we left my dad called his buddy, the owner of the land, and he was confused. He said that he would go check it out next week when he was in the area. He also said that he had never had an issue with people because his property was high fenced.
My dad normally isn’t a paranoid person but me being young and the lease possibly having someone there we didn’t know about, he decided to be cautious and just get out of there. After we got back home we talked and my dad wasn’t able to sleep the night before as well, he had the same feeling but didn’t want to wake me up because he thought I was sleeping too. Turns out that next week he got a call from his buddy and he checked the whole property and never found any trace of anyone, no mannequin or anything.
It still makes my hair stand on end. No idea what that was but the paranoid man in me thinks it was some kind of trap or something." Name withheld
*****
*****
