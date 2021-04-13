Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Bigfoot Attacks Couple on South Williamsport, PA Mountain

A couple experience a Bigfoot attack while in their car on a mountain in south Williamsport, Pennsylvania. I have learned that the location is well-known for Bigfoot activity.

I recently received the following account:

"I experienced a strange incident in north central Pennsylvania. It will never be forgotten. Just thinking about this story still makes my body shake with fear. It was during the early 1970's, when I was attending community college. I overhead fellow classmates, discussing the beauty of Skyline Rd., located near South Williamsport, where you could see the entire valley of Williamsport.

So, I talked Chip, my boyfriend, into driving to the mountain ridge where we could see the valley.  But we didn't pick the right area. Instead, we inadvertently went to another site, which was a neighboring mountain, but much higher and clearly isolated. It took a while to get to the top of this mountain, and we didn't see any cars along the way! It was cold outside and in the middle of fall. We finally reached the highest elevation of the mountain and a slightly cleared area. We parked the car to see the entire valley. It was truly beautiful with the full moon, stars, and city lights below us. We were definitely alone on this mountain!

It should have been a nice evening, sitting in the car overlooking the beautiful valley.  But suddenly, I had a strange intense urge, to make sure our doors were locked!  So, I locked my door and reached over and locked Chip's door.  He just laughed at me! "Why are you locking the doors, we are the only two people here?"  But I was adamant about getting all the doors locked immediately!  I even had to know if his old Vega was locked in the back?  “Yes, the back of the car, was always locked.” But I clearly felt uneasy.  Chip encouraged me to enjoy the beautiful night sky and our view. Finally, I attempted to be calm, and leaned my back against the side of my car door.

Chip leaned over the center console and kissed me.  Two young people concentrating on each other, and we initially ignored the slight outside movement of the car.  But all of a sudden, with my back against the door, I felt a very strong pull on my door.  Simultaneously, we both felt a tremendous rocking of the car.  We both looked out my window.  Standing next to my door, was a very large humanoid creature!  It was pulling at my door handle, and with both of its hairy hands.  This creature was so determined and strong, it caused the intensive rocking of the car.  At this sight, we screamed together in absolute shock! Thank God, somehow my door remained locked.

Chip grabbed his keys and immediately started the car.  As the engine roared, this menacing creature turned away from the car and headed right down the mountain.  It deliberately stayed away from the lights of our car.  It moved with an unbelievable swiftness and speed, and in the dim light, into a heavily wooded area, filled with painful briers!  What kind of crepuscular creature could be so active in this densely mountainous region?  There is no human capable of moving at that rapid pace.  Humans are also unable to move in such potentially dangerous areas without lights.  It’s obvious, this creature had nocturnal vision.  Did this creature also have the ability to camouflage itself?  Why didn’t we see it earlier?

It further easily disappeared into the gnarly terrain  I screamed at Chip, “get us out of here!” As we drove down the mountain, I was visibly shaking and crying.  I kept asking “what did we just encounter?” Chip was equally confused and terrified, as I was feeling.  What did we actually see that night?  It appeared to be some sort of Bigfoot.  Of course, this is not possible, because rational people, really don’t believe in the existence of Bigfoot.  However, this is my description:  It didn’t have a defined neck, and was covered with hair on the face, arms, and body! The body was massive with thick shoulders and arms. There was no appearance of any clothing.  It also appeared beside our car, like an avid hunter, and maintained its presence before our initial and horrified recognition.

After this incident, I thought we should go immediately to the police, but Chip stated, "no one will ever believe us.”  However, I think a Guardian Angel whispered in my ear, to initially lock those doors. What if my door lock had given way to the creature’s fierce pulling?  Why was this creature so intent upon opening my side of the car door?  It was clearly violent, because the fury used against the door, actually created the horrendous shaking of the entire car.  But it had to be a Guardian Angel, who made sure my door lock didn’t release under its savagery efforts. Furthermore, the creature was much larger than the two of us and we couldn’t defend ourselves against it.

Yes, we should leave Bigfoot alone, because the one we encountered, was definitely cunning, and it also exhibited a strong capacity for discernment, as it first approached the female’s side of the vehicle.  It apparently watched us for a while, just waiting for the opportunity to force the door open.  It was without doubt dangerous to us.  The majority of the human race will never experience how close this creature came to us. Furthermore, people may deny and laugh about the existence of Bigfoot.  We were just glad to escaped it.  We had our miracle that evening.  We were able to go home.  We never went to this mountain area again.

Many decades later, I researched online the reported sightings of Bigfoot in Pennsylvania. Through this process I discovered this state was designated as “one of the highest rated states for such strange sightings in America.” It was real enough for me and will never be forgotten. Yes, I believe in miracles, Guardian Angels, and Bigfoot. Do you blame me?" SW

NOTE: I talked to my associate and team member Sean Forker just before posting this report. He lives nearby and has been at this location before. He states that he and others have experienced strange activity on that mountain and surrounding area previously. Lon

*****

*****

