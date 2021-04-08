8 Years Before Roswell: Were Dead Alien Bodies Stored in the U.S. Capitol Building?

Is it true that dead alien bodies from a 1939 crash had been stored in a container in the basements of the Capitol Building, Washington DC?
This story first came into the limelight in 2002, when Willian Jones, a director of the Ohio branch of MUFON received an interesting letter from a woman named Lucile Andrew, the daughter of Reverend Turner Hamilton Holt. The letter held the top-secret information told by Holt to his daughter about one of his meetings with his cousin Cordell Hull who had been the US Secretary of State from 1933 to 1944 and was also elected as US Senator from 1931 to 1937.
According to the letter, one day when Holt was in Washington D.C., he was contacted by Hull who wanted to show him something extremely secret and asked him to never disclose it to anybody. Holt agreed, and Hull took him to a place under the Capitol Building where he showed him an amazing sight. There is no exact information about the time-frame of this secret but Hull served under the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt until his resignation in 1944. Holt video testimony
It was a huge room with four glass containers. In each container, there were bodies of dead humanoids in a special liquid (presumably formaldehyde), about which Holt and Hull had no idea. According to the description of their body structure, they were clearly not humans. There also was a “wrecked round craft” in the adjoining room.
“My father wanted my sister and I to make this information known long after he and Cordell were dead, because he felt it was a very important bit of information,” Lucile wrote. “We hope that you will research and search this information. The jars with creatures in formaldehyde and the wrecked craft are somewhere Cordell said they were afraid that they would start a panic if the public found out about it.
The letter said that incident happened in 1939, years before the stories of UFOs and alien encounters hit the newspapers. There is no doubt that Cordell Hull was one of the greatest politicians in US history and according to his credibility, it is difficult not to believe his story. Holt married a woman named Vina May Clark and they both had three daughters. Two daughters claimed that Holt had told them about the creatures but he had never said from where they came from. “He said the color of this material wasn’t a color that he had seen before, but for the lack of a better word he used “silver.” Reverend Holt was not the sort of person to make up such a wild story and, the sisters feel that by telling the story they are following their father’s wishes.”
Barbara A. Wolanin, the curator U.S. Capitol building said: “She had never heard about these creatures being stored at the Capitol, but she did confirm there was a sub-basement that was divided into storage rooms back then.”
When Hull left his job, he wrote his memoirs, but there is no mentioning of this story in his papers in the Library of Congress.
Cordell Hull saw Aliens in Glass Containers, 1939
*****
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
Snake emerges from toilet, bites man on behind
More on the Matter of the Supernatural Side of Unidentified Apes – and Monkeys, Too
Scientists have discovered X-rays coming from Uranus
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved