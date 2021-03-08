Winged Entity Observed & Chased Over Jackson Park, South Chicago

A south Chicago man notices a winged entity in the sky above him as he exits a metro bus. He follows the entity into Jackson Park until it flies off over Lake Michigan.
I recently talked to the eyewitness of the following account:
I received a telephone call in regards to a winged being sighting on September 5, 2011 (Labor Day). This occurred during the same 3-month period in 2011 when 3 previous winged being / humanoid sightings were reported to the MUFON CMS (when our investigation initially began).
At approximately 4 PM CT, eyewitness 'JD' was getting off the metro bus at the intersection of S. Jeffery Blvd & E. 67th St. in Jackson Park Highlands in south Chicago (near the Mobile gas station). JD noticed an unusual flying being approximately 100-120 feet above him, adjacent to an apartment building in the vicinity.
JD describes the entity as black in color with bat-like wings, a small bulbous head and what seems to be 'tentacles' extending from behind it. He states that it was definitely biological and seemed to be looking down at him and others. He began to follow it as it made its way over Jackson Park and the golf course. As he continue to follow the entity into a stretch of trees, the entity 'rolled' and displayed a emerald green 'light' on the under belly. During the entire time, the entity never flapped it wings, but flew 'op and down' in altitude.
Also, JD sensed that the entity was watching him as he chased it. It would dip and turn towards him on occasion. JD never determined the structure of a face.
The winged being eventually turned towards Lake Michigan and quickly flew towards the east.
That night, and several subsequent night, JD has very livid and frightening dreams of the winged being flying towards him and displaying an owl-like head and face with large round amber eyes. JD is positive that the entity knew that he was following it and that wanted him to remember the incident. This event has bothered JD since that day, only recently deciding to come forward and make a report.
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks. Lon Strickler
