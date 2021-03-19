Various 'Crawler Humanoid' Sightings & Encounters

4 separate accounts of 'crawler' humanoids in Connecticut, Missouri and Queensland, Australia. What do these beings want? Are they seeking attention? Your thoughts.
The following accounts were recently posted on various social media:
"I saw something on the side of the road while riding in my dad's car tonight (3/18/2021) in Loudon County, Connecticut. I’m not sure what I saw to be exact it definitely wasn’t another person. I know that much about it. It was raining tonight and we were on the backroads near a small ditch. with a guard rail in between the road and the ditch. I typically look out the Window while riding in shotgun. This thing probably was about 6 feet from the car. semi crouching in the ditch trying to hide from the high beams of the car. I happened to catch a glimpse of it unfortunately. It was a pale white. It had long arms and a crooked back. It had a oddly shaped head. The shoulders on this thing were built. I’m not sure what I saw and I know I don’t want to see it again." CF
-----
"I was walking through a secluded wooded area recently in rural Missouri, and may or may not have seen a Crawler. I was walking on the side of a river, and saw a thin, tall, pale figure ran through the trees on the other side. The river itself is quite wide, and the figure was obscured by the foliage, so I was unable to catch a clear view, however some of its traits seemed to be human-like and I'm certain it was not a deer. It looked like it could have been around 8-10 feet tall if it were standing up straight. From what I did see, the creature moved on all fours and at an unusually fast speed. Is there any explanation for this?" BM
-----
"I had a 'crawler' sighting in a forest in central Connecticut several years ago in full daylight. You never forget it - as you will see for yourself, and you will find yourself analyzing each component of the whole experience over and over again. I also have nightmares from time to time, but nothing too traumatic. Mostly, I see it's 'skin,' the way it looked so oddly uniformly gray - almost translucent, in fact. The limbs were very very long, not human like at all. And I felt a 'male' presence to it for some reason. Its eyes were very large, oval and deep black with no pupils or any other hints of color - just demonic black. The body was long and I judged it to be over 6'5 inches tall.
'It' stepped out from behind a tree across from me and took a quick look at me then went down on all fours and creeped away at inhuman speed through the forest and away from me. I was totally stunned! But also frightened and I took off like an Olympic sprinter - and I am in my 60's! I wish I could offer you an exact explanation for what they 'are' - opinions vary, as you know. I will say this, more and more people are having these sightings.
I discovered after my sighting that a local woman that lived near the forest fancied herself a 'sorceress' and was caught conducting a "summoning" ritual to a demon in the forest. My neighbors who caught this woman doing the ritual took me to her abandoned 'ritual' site where she had carved symbols - apparently a 'demons' name - onto several rocks she then used to build a circle along with other rocks surrounding several burnt down black candles. My neighbors believe that what I saw was 'summoned' somehow in this ritual. I can't be sure of that --- but maybe she opened up some sort of dark 'portal." R
-----
I was young, and my Ma and Pa, plus my three older sisters, were living in a house in a town called Cairns in FNQ (Far North Queensland, Australia). My mother was pregnant with my first brother at the time, so we were able to live in a four-bedroom house quite comfortably. Cairns is a cane town, which means that it’s a town famous for cane fields and cane + sugar cane production. This house, in fact, bordered in part of a rainforest, and a cane field.
My experience happened one night, which began at 9:30 pm, when my Pa put me to bed in the back room. This room faced the cane field. It was far from the lounge room, and, strangely enough, the only room I would ever fall asleep in. So, Pa puts me to be, turns out the light, and closes the door. At this point in my life, I’m not afraid of the dark, so I sit up on the edge of the bed and look out the window. This room also didn’t have curtains, which seems odd to me now.
So I’m sitting up, looking out the window, when this dark shape moves out of the cane. I try to squint to see better, and the figure is this dark, tall, thin shape - emaciated, but I didn’t know that word at the time - who just stands outside of the cane field, looking at me: arms hanging limp with what looked like long, thin fingers. I suddenly felt very soft; warm, and slow, and I did the only thing that made sense. I waved.
The shape took several steps towards me, moving slowly, and raised its own hand. So I waved again. I wasn’t frightened, I wasn’t scared - I wasn’t alone - and I felt very safe and comforted. It had long, stringy hair, and these grey eyes, and held its hand up as I waved to it. Suddenly, the light goes on, my Pa comes in, and says “who are you talking to?” So I pointed out of the window, and said “the man near the cane.” My Pa looked out the window, but the bedroom light spilled out onto the lawn, and there was nothing there. I can distinctly remember a feeling of sadness, of emptiness, when I realised it was gone." TL
*****
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
*****
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers and followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site and newsletter. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
**********
Arcane Radio is LIVE w/ chat on the Beyond Explanation YouTube channel
Microbes 'unknown to science' found on ISS
George Adamski: How the FBI Kept a Close Watch on the Legendary “Contactee”
A Beautiful and Rare Leucistic Raccoon Who Has a Bright White Coat With a Dark Nose and Dark Paws
Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Website
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archives on Flipboard
Follow the Phantoms & Monsters Archive on Mix
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute)
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
© 2005-2021 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved