Unknown Human-Like 'Screams & Growls' Heard in South Central Wisconsin

A summer camp staff member recalls frightening human-like screams & growls that he and others heard late at night in south central Wisconsin. Mutilated deer and other animals have all been found.
I recently found the following account:
"In the summer I work at a camp in Janesville, Wisconsin. The cabins that staff sleep in have screen windows and screen doors, meaning you can hear everything going on outside of the cabins. I had left my cabin around 11:00 pm to go shower with my bunk mate. We got back to our cabin around 12:30 am. She crawled into her bed and fell asleep but my ADHD kept me up so I put my earbuds in on a low volume so I wouldn’t wake her.
Around 1 am I thought I heard a fox screaming or coyotes in the distance so, me being the nature lover, I want to hear it. I get up and stand by the door. I love listening to coyotes and foxes in the distance. I soon went back to bed. But around 1:30 am I heard this human-like high pitched screaming that continued for no more than 15 seconds before turning into a deep growl mixed with screeching. This went on for about 30 seconds all in one continuous breath, not spaced out at all like a fox or coyote. I know distance when it comes to sounds especially and it couldn’t have been more that 30 feet from the cabins.
Now when I tell you this sent shivers down my spine and woke me up like I had just drank 12 cups of coffee it freaked me out. I sat straight up in my bed expecting to see something at my door staring at me, but nothing. Then this loud thumping like horse galloping running on what sounded like two legs instead of four running quickly the other direction away from the cabins. I got up and bolted the door so quickly even though screen doors and windows a bolt wouldn’t have done much but it made me feel safe. I thought I was going nuts until my friend in the cabin next to me whispered, “Hey. Did you hear that to?!” As the cabins are quite close together. With panic in his voice that’s how I knew I wasn’t dreaming. I don’t know if anyone else heard it as a lot of the guys are heavy sleepers and my bunkie slept with earplugs in.
I’ve been trying to figure out exactly what it was for the rest of the summer, but because of poison ivy running rampant myself nor anyone else could check for footprints the area the noise had come from. I was going to set up a trail cam in the area where the noise had come from but summer 2020 camp didn’t run cause of attendee numbers so I was unable to get out there at all last year to set it up. This all happened in summer 2019
For the past five years I’ve worked there now. We have found a lot of absolutely shredded deer carcasses, turkeys and other smaller animals.
I’ve been trying to figure out what the hell I heard that night because it has haunted me for a while now because there is no way it was any animal I’ve heard before." T
NOTE: This is a region (Rock County - south central Wisconsin) where there have been a number of upright canine sightings and encounters. This is also within the area of which winged humanoids have been reported. Lon
*****
*****
