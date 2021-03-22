Tall Dark Emaciated Green-Eyed Humanoid Encountered in Upstate New York

A group of friends encounter a tall green-eyed blackish-skinned humanoid while driving at night in a small upstate New York town.
I came across the following account in social media:
"This took place in 2007, and I was young but even after all these years, I cannot figure out what the heck I saw. I truly have only told very few people because I fear them labeling me a nut.
I am in upstate New York, and we were driving at night in a rural town. This was a little town we drove around in often, so we knew our way around, and we knew shortcuts. On this night, we wanted to go to a party, and we chose to take a shortcut. NOTE: we were not inebriated at all. Ultimately that was the goal of the night. This kind of messed those plans up.
There was a small side street, where you could turn left into a one lane tunnel to cut to the main road. At the end of the street is a lettuce field, which runs parallel to a visible railroad track behind it. There is a pole, with a circular mirror pointing at the tracks, I assume for maintenance workers. This mirror is ten feet off the ground.
As we pull up to turn into the the tunnel, we stopped a moment as were just talking, and we looked forward towards the field. I don't know what happened honestly, but there was this tense silence and fear that came over us, and we saw this slouched creature, almost squatting, and just stared. At that point, it was crouched down and easily we could've thought it was maybe a deer or bear? But it turned its head, looked at the car, and it eyes widened in surprise. They reflected green like cat eyes, but huge?
It stood up and that's when we realized it had two legs, and could see its shape. Someone whispered "turn the high beams on" and when we did, I was so afraid I couldn't even scream. It was very tall, easily 8 or 9 feet, standing up but its spine was still visible as it was skinny, and it walked hunched over. You could even see hip bones in its shadow.
Thing is, it seemed terrified, as terrified as we were. It took off straight and ran into the woods, so we went flying through the tunnel so we could get parallel and maybe catch another glimpse-but it was gone. Like we had scared it off. The whole drive ended. We went home. I tried to make jokes about it being "anorexic sasquatch", but it didn't change the feeling we felt. Just absolutely shaken. It was like that moment of fear zapped energy from us." FE
The witness stated later:
"It was almost black-skinned, even as it began to run in front of the high beams. It also appeared hairless, although I didn't rule out maybe some body hair. Its features were difficult to make out past the eye shine, but I almost want to say human-ish? I perceived its expression as afraid, but it was literally just a gigantically tall very thin almost emaciated creature. Its head was round with no snout, but also fairly large. I wish I'd have gotten even closer but I was so terrified and the encounter felt like we BOTH interrupted one another." FE
*****
*****
