Strange 'Family' Encountered in Mobile, Alabama Sewer Tunnel

A group of brothers, new to the Mobile, Alabama area, are skateboarding and find a sewer tunnel. To their surprise, they see glowing eyes in the dark, which turns out to be a strange well-dressed 'family.'
I recently received the following account:
"I'm sure this story is unbelievable if you were not there, but it happened and is in fact only one of many bizarre occurrences in my life. This one is significant though because my friend was there as a witness to back me up.
When I was in 7th grade, in 1989, my mom was transferred to Mobile, Alabama. My brothers and I used to skateboard, and we often skated at this concrete ditch a few blocks from my house. I estimate it was about 7 feet tall from the base of the ditch to the top at ground level.
One day my friend Sam and I decided to follow the ditch into the woods to see where it led. We skated for quite a while along the bottom of the ditch, just following it as it went deeper into the woods and away from the houses. Eventually the ditch ended at a flat wall. There were 2 tunnels in the wall which continued forward, they were each maybe about 5 feet in diameter, with yellow horizontal bars in front of them. Well the tunnels were pitch black and both of us stood silently there, trying to decide if we were brave enough to climb the bars and continue forward into the tunnels.
After maybe 30 seconds, we suddenly heard a voice coming from the right tunnel - "Come inside," it said. We were both scared, and just frozen in place. Then more voices joined in. "Come inside", "Come join us", along with the sound of a shrill kind of reed instrument. We did not listen to the voices, but just stood there in place. Well, I guess these people realized that we weren't coming in so they decided to come out. And the next part is pretty crazy.
As we stood there, we saw 5 sets of glowing eyes inside that tunnel. They were moving up and down as though walking towards us. The glow was an intense whitish-yellow. At this moment, there must have been a sudden break in my memory because the next thing I remember is 5 people are standing in front of us outside of the tunnel. They appeared to be a family of 5, an adult male and female along with 3 children. All of them were well-dressed, blonde and blue-eyed, and each one had a bicycle. I don't remember them pulling their bikes over the yellow bars, which would've been kind of difficult.
The man held out a small rectangular object in his hand, I couldn't recognize it. He said, "The next time you hear this, you'll know it's us." I'm assuming this was the instrument sound that was coming from the tunnel. Then they got on their bicycles and rode away.
Sam and I talked about that incident for a long time. We, of course, corroborated everything that happened with one another, and I'm pretty certain that if he was not there then I would have discounted most of this incident as imagination." PB
The witness provided further details:
"The very first day we moved to Mobile, my mom drove by that ditch. My brothers and I immediately looked at one another and knew we were gonna go skate there. When we got to the ditch later that day, we were surprised to find scattered animal parts on the floor of the ditch. These were parts of a fairly large animal, like a large dog. The parts had no skin or hair and no blood whatsoever, they were just muscle and sinew and bone.
Strangely, a lot of kids in that town told me that they were devil worshippers. I'm not a religious person but I do find it odd that an unusual number of people in that town seemed to be fascinated with the satanic side of the occult, even at a young age.
Regarding the figures in the tunnel. They looked just like blond-haired blue-eyed humans. Their eyes did not glow when out in the daylight. The man and woman looked to be in their mid 30s, the children were a boy and 2 girls, and their ages appeared to range from about 12 (the oldest) to 6 (the youngest). They were all dressed nice, like a suburban family going to church. Which was obviously WEIRD to see in a sewer tunnel!
I paid particular attention to the youngest girl, because I was so confused as to why these people were in that tunnel, especially with a little child that young. She had dark circles under her eyes and I immediately thought to myself, "That kid looks like she's on drugs."
If you would like my personal opinion, I think that these people were human occultists of some kind, and they were performing a magical ceremony in that tunnel. They were in the middle of this ceremony when we arrived. That is my feeling on the matter." PB
*****
*****
**********
**********
